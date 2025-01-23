Prodigy Learning and Minecraft offer students AI skills

The game-based learning programme has a ‘future-focused curriculum’.

Irish edtech Prodigy Learning and Minecraft Education – a version of the popular video game designed for learning – have announced a collaborative project aimed at teaching and accrediting school students with AI skills.

‘AI Ready Skills’ is the pair’s third product released since joining forces last year to teach students critical tech skills, building upon their previous ‘Coding in Minecraft’ and ‘Cyber in Minecraft’ programmes.

The latest game-based programme has a “future-focused curriculum”, Prodigy Learning said, consisting of four units that cover core AI topics, including understanding AI, generative AI, machine learning and responsible AI. After students complete the units, they are encouraged to demonstrate their learnings through an examination to receive a certificate and a digital badge.

The company made the announcement yesterday (22 January) at Bett UK, an annual edtech event in London, and said that school systems across parts of the US, Northern Ireland and Australia are already benefiting from the partnership’s game-based learning programmes.

Commenting on their latest collaborative project, Andrew Flood, Prodigy Learning’s CEO said: “Artificial intelligence is revolutionising our world at an ever-increasing pace. Our shared vision for this product is to empower educators with the tools to prepare their students with the skills they need to thrive in this age of AI.

“Minecraft Education offers a unique learning environment for students to develop and prove these skills to understand and apply AI tools responsibly and safely. ‘AI Ready Skills’ will help prepare and build the workforce of tomorrow and, with it, economic opportunity.”

“At Minecraft Education, we are committed to empowering educators and students with the tools they need to thrive in the age of AI,” said Allison Matthews, the head of Minecraft Education at Microsoft.

“By integrating AI education into the immersive world of Minecraft, we are not only making learning engaging and fun but also preparing the workforce of tomorrow with the essential skills they need to succeed in an AI-driven world.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.