Seven agritech start-ups to take part in UCD’s next accelerator

The accelerator will see early-stage start-ups in the agritech and agrifood sectors participate in a 12-week programme.

Seven start-ups have been announced today (17 October) as the next participants in the AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme.

Aerial AG Ireland, Auto Coupler, Evogen, Iona Minerals, Robocrop, Weighless Wonders and Zirkulu will take part in an intensive 12-week hybrid programme, which aims to fast-track participants’ business development and leadership skills.

Now in its fourth iteration, the programme includes business development workshops, investor readiness training, mentoring from industry experts and facilitated introductions to AgTechUCD’s venture capital and business angel networks.

The latest accelerator will conclude in January 2025, when participating start-ups will pitch their businesses to a panel of investors.

Start-ups that have been previous participants of the programme include MyGug, which raised more than €900,000 in a seed funding round earlier this year, and Proveye, which closed a €1m seed funding round in 2023.

Aerial AG Ireland

Aerial AG Ireland is a Dublin-based start-up specialising in agricultural drone services and products for farmers, offering multispectral imaging, precision aerial crop spraying, seeding and fertilisation to maximise crop health and yield.

Auto Coupler

Based in Co Kilkenny, Auto Coupler allows a tractor/digger loader to attach to any agricultural implement, automatically coupling the loader’s hydraulic circuit to the implement and then locking the implement in place with the loader’s locking system.

Evogen

Evogen’s platform uses advanced data analytics and AI to analyse farm-specific environmental factors to take the guesswork out of breeding decisions. The Dublin-based company recently won the One to Watch Award at this year’s Phase 2 New Frontiers programme delivered by IADT Media Cube in partnership with NovaUCD.

Iona Minerals

Iona Minerals is a distributor of natural minerals which aims to help farmers mitigate environmental pollution challenges. Based in Anglesey in Wales, the start-up teamed up with Bangor University’s Biocomposites Centre earlier this year to further develop its biobased materials and take its ideas from bench to pilot scale.

RoboCrop

Kildare-based RoboCrop aims to revolutionise agricultural production through advanced robotic systems, which could optimise crop yields and minimise environmental impacts. These systems allow farmers to automate tasks such as crop nutrition, pest control and crop health assessment.

Weighless Wonders

Focused on agrifood, Weighless Wonders is a Dublin-based start-up, which was founded in 2021. The company’s flagship product, NutraVerse, is a food-tracking app that offers comprehensive insights into nutrition, food processing and environmental impact.

Zirkulu

Cork-based Zirkulu is developing a platform of bio-based solutions designed for real-world applications. The start-up is currently developing a bio-based coating for fertiliser to combat soil degradation caused by synthetic fertilisers.

Gary Ryan, director, AgTechUCD, said the programme will support the commercial development and growth of participating start-ups. “The focus on solutions delivering improved sustainability, efficiency and profitability in the agfood value chain is welcome and is very much in line with the overall focus of AgTechUCD,” he said.

“During the programme, we will also be working with this year’s cohort to help them to increase their profile, to attract customers and investors, and to forge new partnerships at home and further afield.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.