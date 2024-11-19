Continuous Software secures €1m in funding for EMEA expansion

The company also plans to increase its workforce by 40pc by the end of 2025.

Continuous Software today (19 November) announced €1m in funding following the completion of the first phase of a seed funding round aiming to raise €2.5m in total.

The investment into the Dublin-based software company is led by Athens-based Performance Technologies, in association with a group of investors, which includes a system integrator and four Saudi Arabian businessmen.

This will allow the business to expand into the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The EMEA is known as being an advantageous region for businesses, as most of the included region falls within four time zones, and facilitates easier communication and travel.

Continuous Software’s flagship product is Aangine, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform, which helps organisations to align its teams, programmes, budgets and projects with strategic goals and objectives.

Levent Ozalp, the founder and CEO of the company, welcomed the funding and said it “validates Continuous Software’s vision”.

“Aangine empowers organisations to adapt quickly and stay ahead of the competition. This investment will enable us to expand our reach, further develop our AI-powered capabilities and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Dimitris Papantoniou, founder of Performance Technologies, said that the funding reflects the company’s “strong belief in their innovative approach to strategic planning”. He also praised Continuous Software’s product.

“Aangine provides significant value to businesses seeking to enhance planning discipline and achieve better business outcomes.”

As a result of securing the seed funding, Continuous Software plans to increase its workforce by 40pc by the end of 2025. These roles will relate to technical, support and sales roles.

In addition, the company will build upon its existing partnerships with technology companies such as OpenText, Dell and MongoDB.

Continuous Software also has offices in Istanbul in Turkey, London in the UK, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and Toronto in Canada.

Updated 1.30pm, 19th November 2024: This article was amended to clarify that the €1m raised is part of a €2.5m funding round.

