Swiss pharma giant Roche buys ex-Googlers’ Flatiron Health for $1.9bn

Flatiron Health analyses real-time oncology data to help cancer patients at the point of care.

Switzerland-headquartered biopharma player Roche, is to acquire New York start-up Flatiron Health in a $1.9bn deal.

Founded by ex-Google employees Nat Turner and Zach Weinberg, Flatiron Health has developed an electronic health record (EHR) that is used by physicians treating cancer that analyses the data to come up with more effective treatments.

‘This important milestone will allow us to increase our investments in our provider-facing technology and services platform, as well as our evidence-generation platform, which will remain available to the entire healthcare industry’

– NAT TURNER

New York-based Flatiron Health has raised more than $300m from investors, including Roche and Alphabet’s venture arm GV.

Prior to the acquisition Roche had invested around $175m in Flatiron, valuing it at $1.2bn two years ago.

Roche had an existing equity stake in the company of 12.6pc.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2018.

“This is an important step in our personalised healthcare strategy for Roche, as we believe that regulatory-grade real-world evidence is a key ingredient to accelerate the development of, and access to, new cancer treatments,” explained Daniel O’Day, CEO of Roche Pharmaceuticals.

“As a leading technology company in oncology, Flatiron Health is best positioned to provide the technology and data analytics infrastructure needed not only for Roche, but for oncology research and development efforts across the entire industry. A key principle of this is to preserve Flatiron’s autonomy and their ability to continue providing their services to all existing and future partners.”

A vision for the future of cancer treatment

As well as the EHR software, Flatiron Health also curates and develops real-world evidence for cancer research.

With its large network of community oncology practices and academic medical centers across the US, Flatiron Health has created a technology platform designed to learn from the experience of every patient.

By working closely with its network of community practices and academic medical centres, Flatiron has also developed a suite of software products that uniquely positions the company to advance the use of real-world evidence at the point of care.

“Roche has been a tremendous partner to us over the past two years and shares our vision for building a learning healthcare platform in oncology ultimately designed to improve the lives of cancer patients,” said Flatiron Health co-founder and CEO Nat Turner.

“This important milestone will allow us to increase our investments in our provider-facing technology and services platform, as well as our evidence-generation platform, which will remain available to the entire healthcare industry.”

View of the Rhine River with the illuminated Roche Tower in Basel, Switzerland. Image: Basel001/Shutterstock