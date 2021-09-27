Swiss brand management platform Frontify closes $50m Series C round

The funding was led by Revaia and will be used to expand the company’s operations in both Switzerland and the US.

Brand management platform Frontify has closed a $50m Series C funding round led by Revaia, formerly known as Gaia Capital Partners.

The round also featured HighSage Ventures and saw the return of EQT Ventures, Blossom Capital and Tenderloin Ventures as investors.

The Switzerland-based start-up said it plans to use the funding for product development and hiring new employees, both at its European headquarters and its New York office. Frontify currently employs more than 200 people.

Frontify founder and CEO Roger Dudler commented: “We’ve laid the foundation and are revolutionising how people contribute to and work with their brands across a huge range of industries, brand sizes, locations and needs. There’s still so much to achieve, but we can’t get there alone.

“Expanding our teams with the best and brightest around the globe, seeking partners who align with our beliefs and outlook, and taking our software to even greater heights – these are just some of the key focus points for us now.”

Frontify was established in the Swiss city of St Gallen in 2013. Its business is centred around a cloud-based, SaaS, B2B platform for creating brand guidelines, managing digital assets and letting teams work together remotely on branding projects.

The company said it has secured more than 300 new customers since the beginning of the pandemic, which it attributed to its provision of digital collaboration tools. Customers using Frontify include Facebook, Pepsi, Lufthansa, Vodafone, the United Nations, MAN, Sennheiser, Maersk and Dyson.

Elina Berrebi, founding partner at Revaia, commented: “We instantly got excited about Frontify’s brand management platform and its capacity to capture the whole branding process in one place, making it the single source of truth for employees and collaborators.

“They have demonstrated their ability to convince some of the most trusted brands globally in all industries, while delivering strong and efficient revenue growth. We’re also buying into the passion and the people at Frontify, and are thrilled to contribute to building its global leadership.”

Frontify said that it wants to work towards wider adoption of its platform in the US in the coming months.