Genesis: tackling banking’s ‘buy v build’ dilemma with low-code software

The global start-up with strong Irish links provides major banking names like Citi and HSBC with low-code software to speed up digital innovation.

Genesis’ “core differentiator” is its focus on capital markets and financial services organisations, according to its CFO, Billy Morris.

The start-up’s low-code platform offers its clients an alternative to the ‘buy versus build’ dilemma faced by many top tier legacy banks and financial organisations who want to improve their tech functionality in a way that doesn’t slow down their other operations.

As Dublin native Morris explained, the process of moving to next generation services can be incredibly complicated for some of these organisations as they operate on a mass scale.

When the firms stack upon various different technologies and systems, tweaking can be complicated and can even “slow that innovation down.”

Historically, Morris said, financials had the choice to either buy legacy systems and integrate them internally or else have their internal developers build and customise the tech themselves.

“There’s been that decision point where they’ve had to either buy or build; where Genesis comes in is we allow financials to buy to build. We sell into top tier banks, asset managers, fund administrators, exchanges and capital markets infrastructure providers… we help empower and enable developers within those financials to build applications and build software quicker and more efficiently.”

Genesis’ customers include Citibank, ING, HSBC, London Clearing House and B3 in Brazil.

With major operators for customers operating on a huge scale all over the world, Genesis is no slouch when it comes to its own expansion plans.

Genesis was founded by CEO Stephen Murphy and CTO James Harrison in pre-Brexit London in 2015. While it is putting down roots in Ireland and successfully growing its customer base in North America, its core headquarters remain in London.

Murphy is half Irish and his father lives in Galway, and he “obviously has always had a keen interest in building an Irish hub here as well,” explained Morris.

Currently, Murphy is based in Miami, having moved from New York. He is helping to build out the platform in the US and North America, although Morris said he will travel over to keep an eye on the Irish hub’s progress later in the year.

Morris is the man tasked with the development of Genesis’ team in Dublin. He has been spearheading its development here since it arrived on these shores last October, and he recently spoke to Silicon Republic about the hiring plans for its new Dublin office. The office will open on May 1 on Pearse Street.

Of the Dublin operation, he said there has been “fantastic growth in a short period in the Irish market around establishing the company and growing it from there.”

“We’ve got 10 individuals today, we’re expecting to grow that to about 50 in the next 18 to 24 months. I’ve helped to establish the team here, around accounting, finance, data and analytics. We’re also adding some sales individuals and then looking at the technical side as well; we just hired a technical recruiter who will be building out our European presence on engineering and the development teams and obviously that will also include Ireland.”

“The goal is to build Dublin as our European Service Hub to support our European operations,” said Morris.

“But equally, we have global operations here in Ireland for a number of functions, obviously, the finance organisation and our head of data and analytics is here in Dublin. We will be building other teams here as well.”

Morris’ work involves liaising across the board globally as he builds out the Irish team. North America is a large commercial centre for Genesis, which also has an R&D hub in Sao Paulo in Brazil.

As with most start-ups, the company’s ultimate goal is more growth and more investment. It secured a Series C funding round of $200m in February of this year, led by Tiger Global Management.

According to Tiger Global partner John Curtius, “the rise of low-code development as a centrepiece of every information technology stack is undeniable – the market is predicted to reach $21bn by 2022 – but what Genesis represents is clearly the next-generation of low-code/no-code path forward for the highly complex, highly regulated and extremely valuable financial markets.”

Post funding, Morris said the plan is to expand in particular on the go-to-market side with sales and marketing, as well as its technical capabilities with its platform engineering and client application delivery teams.

The previous year, the company had a “fantastic Series B,” which was led by Accel and netted $45m. Other Genesis investors include Salesforce Ventures, GV, Illuminate Financial, Insight Partners and Tribeca Early Stage Partners. Citi is a strategic investor as well as a customer. According to Morris, all of the start-up’s previous investors participated in the Series C funding last month.

Having such big names on board, he said, sets them up for fantastic growth over the coming years. “Not only just from a fundraising perspective, but they’re fantastic partners in the growth journey, through providing guidance and consulting with their portfolios, and they have mass reach and mass resources which we can now tap into.”

In 2021, Genesis experienced “meaningful growth in both top line as well as operationally” within its employee base at a global scale. At the beginning of last year, the company started with 45 employees globally, and ended the year with 165. Morris said they hit a milestone of 200 global staff recently. From a revenue perspective, it grew by about 3x multiple on the top line.

Post Series C, Morris said that “the goal is to continue to grow at scale and grow aggressively in 2022.”

“Obviously, our investment is going to drive a lot of the hiring and bringing more top talent into the company across Europe, North and South America, and we’re going to be growing our presence in APAC as well.”

“It’s definitely an exciting path,” he concluded of the start-up’s extraordinary genesis so far.

