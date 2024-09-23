IntegrityIQ set to be first company to spin out of Trinity Business School

The ethics and compliance training platform founder Dr Daniel Malan thinks Dublin will become the ‘corporate governance capital of Europe’.

IntegrityIQ, an AI-driven ethics and compliance training platform, becomes the first campus company to spin out of Trinity Business School (TBS).

Founded in 2022 by Dr Daniel Malan, IntegrityIQ assists companies by creating personalised ethics and compliance training programmes and providing automated and guided whistleblowing opportunities. The company provides an immersive environment for employees to share their “perceptions about integrity risks and corporate culture”, as well as improve their ethical decision-making skills in a “simulated corporate environment”.

The platform is supported by the Learnovate Centre, a global research and innovation centre in Trinity College Dublin (TCD) funded by Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland. Last year, IntegrityIQ received €365,000 through Enterprise Ireland’s Commercialisation Fund to bring the platform to market, which the company is set to achieve this year.

The company was named a regional finalist in this year’s InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition. The competition mirrors a real-life investment process where participants can receive feedback on their business plans, pitches, improve their investor readiness and gain exposure to investors. The overall prize winner will be announced on 7 November and receive a €100,000 cash prize.

Malan is the director of the Trinity Corporate Governance Lab in TCD. He has served as co-chair of the Integrity and Compliance Task Force for Business Twenty (B20), the official business dialogue with the G20, and has been a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Transparency and Anti-Corruption.

“We are hugely excited by the prospect of becoming the first campus company to officially spin out of Trinity Business School,” Malan said.

“Ireland has a strong tradition of corporate governance. Indeed, historical documents indicate that Ireland was the first country in the world to have a corporate governance code.

“We envisage Dublin as becoming the ethics and corporate governance capital of Europe, with IntegrityIQ being the first company in what we hope will be an entire business ecosystem focused on integrated integrity solutions rather than tick-box compliance.”

According to Deloitte, companies lose $4.7trn globally each year to occupational fraud. IntegrityIQ CEO and co-owner Mark Shields said that fraud and unethical behaviour has “a huge negative impact on the bottom lines of so many businesses around the world”.

“Our solution has the potential to make a significant difference by reducing the amounts lost to corruption and fraud through education, training and an easy-access facility for whistleblowers to make protected disclosures.”

