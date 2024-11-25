Trinity and Tekenable to partner on AI research

The partnership will explore the use of AI for business operations.

Dublin-based digital services company Tekenable has announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) research partnership with Trinity College Dublin, with the aim of advancing responsible AI that benefits both businesses and people.

The partnership, which is supported by Enterprise Ireland, will see Tekenable’s Jane Slevin work with a team of six researchers to explore how AI can be brought into and used by businesses using practical AI solutions.

This team will explore how AI solutions could potentially change how businesses operate, including in areas such as internal processes, financial management and customer interaction.

Founded in 2002, Tekenable recently announced the creation of 20 new jobs over the next four years to support its new specialist system for aviation leasing customers. The company currently employs more than 240 people.

Nick Connors, group CEO at Tekenable, said that the business is looking forward to the partnership with Trinity, and that it aims to “tap into the university’s renowned academic expertise”.

“Partnering with Trinity will allow us to further strengthen our knowledge and capabilities.”

Prof Anthony Ventresque, director of the Complex Software Lab in the School of Computer Science and Statistics at Trinity, said the aim of the partnership is to “apply academic insights to real-world challenges, creating a powerful synergy between theory and practice”.

“We are thrilled to evaluate the measurable impacts of AI-driven tools within business.”

Earlier this month, Trinity announced that researchers from the university would partner with software business CKDelta and the ADAPT Centre (funded by Taighde Éireann – Research Ireland) for the next four years to address efficiency and sustainability challenges faced by the utilities sector using AI.

The collaboration aims to deliver predictive maintenance – a data-driven approach that uses AI to monitor assets and predict when they need servicing or replacement.

