Irish start-up Kerno raises €1.69m for its troubleshooting tech

The software start-up has developed an automated product to help engineering and operations teams simplify troubleshooting in cloud applications.

Kerno, an Irish start-up that troubleshoots applications for businesses, has raised €1.69m to boost its capabilities.

The seed round was led by Elkstone Ventures with participation from MMC Ventures and angel investors, including Algolia CTO Sean Mullaney and Project A Ventures CTO and MD Stephan Schulze.

Niall McAvoy, a venture partner with Elkstone Ventures, said the institution was impressed by Kerno’s “innovative approach to simplifying troubleshooting in cloud applications”.

“Their commitment to providing a streamlined, out-of-the-box experience for engineering and ops teams sets them apart in a landscape where complexity and inefficiencies prevail,” McAvoy said. “We believe in Kerno’s potential to reshape how critical issues are addressed.”

Kerno was founded last year and has created an autonomous platform to help engineering and operations teams speed up their troubleshooting processes – a task that takes up a large portion of their time, according to the start-up.

The start-up said its product can be installed with no code instrumentation or sidecar required. Kerno said the service can be deployed in a customer’s cloud environment to let them utilise their current cloud infrastructure and reduce expensive data processing and data egress costs.

“In a world where cloud applications are getting more expensive to run and troubleshoot due to complexity, accelerated release cycles, and customer expectations, developers need to be empowered to contribute,” said Kerno co-founder and CEO Sean Madigan.

“Kerno is on a mission to deliver a true cloud-native experience, characterised by speed and cost-effectiveness, to the world of developer observability. With Kerno, development teams can reclaim their time and confidently drive innovation without compromising on speed and quality.”

The product is still in testing with early adopters, but Kerno said it will use the seed funding to scale to more cloud-native developers and increase their employee headcount from 11 to 20 over the next 2 years.

“This funding will help us accelerate time to market through increased engineering capacity and kickstart scaling to millions of developers globally,” Madigan said.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.