Dublin edtech platform LearnUpon raises $56m

LearnUpon has created a SaaS platform that enables organisations to manage and track learning goals across employee development, customer onboarding and more.

Today (20 October), Dublin-headquartered LearnUpon announced that it has received a $56m growth equity investment from Summit Partners.

LearnUpon, which has created a cloud-based learning management system (LMS), plans to use the funding to boost hiring, meet customer demand and support the continued roll-out of its products.

Founded in 2012, the start-up previously raised €550,000 in a seed round that closed in 2014. Its LMS was developed with the idea that digital learning should be intuitive for users, quick and seamless to set up, and delivered with quality customer support.

Delivering learning digitally

Organisations can use LearnUpon’s LMS platform to manage, track and achieve learning goals, as well as employee development, customer onboarding, partner education and compliance training. The company has more than 1,000 customers, including Twilio, USA Football, Zendesk and Booking.com.

The business currently employs 180 people, including more than 70 engineering and product development professionals, across its offices in Dublin, Philadelphia, Sydney and Belgrade. It expects to add more than 100 engineers over the next 18 months to support continued product growth.

Commenting on the investment, LearnUpon chief executive and co-founder Brendan Noud said: “We believe every learning opportunity should be an experience that advances employee, partner and customer success, and LearnUpon is purpose-built to help organisations of all sizes achieve this goal.

“Summit brings deep experience scaling SaaS businesses, as well as a number of dedicated growth-focused and technology resources that we believe will help LearnUpon build on the momentum we have established in the market.”

Antony Clavel, principal with Summit Partners, will now join the start-up’s board of directors. Clavel commented: “In today’s knowledge economy, we believe corporate learning has become a key requirement for all organisations of scale – and the added challenge of remote working has only accelerated the importance of delivering learning digitally.”