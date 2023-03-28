Irish-led firm Lucky Beard rolls out medical platform in Africa

The company said its Unu Health platform lets users manage their healthcare data and gives access to nurses and doctors through WhatsApp or video calls.

South African company Lucky Beard has launched a new healthcare platform, which it claims will bring affordable healthcare to millions in Africa.

The app, called Unu Health, is designed to let users manage their healthcare data on a single platform, with easy access to health records and medical history.

Lucky Beard said the app lets users connect with nurses or doctors through WhatsApp or video call, with an available network network of 3,400 private GPs, 8,000 specialists and 3,500 pharmacies across South Africa.

The company is focusing on South Africa’s healthcare system, which Lucky Beard claims is a two-tiered space. Some university reports suggest that most of the population can’t afford the high costs of private healthcare, while the public sector is underfunded.

Lucky Beard said its Unu Health platform will initially target 5.5m formally employed people in the country that are unable to afford medical aid. The company plans to launch a corporate offering, to help employers provide private primary healthcare access for their employees.

Lucky Beard was founded in 2015 and established its European headquarters in Ireland after two of its founders, Adam Oberem and James Nelson, relocated to Ireland under the Start-up Entrepreneur Programme. Nelson is the company’s chief creative officer, while Elaine Devereux is Lucky Beard’s managing director.

In 2021, the digital advisory and design company invested more than €1m into its European headquarters in Dublin, expanding its team with 10 new staff members. Last month, the company announced plans to expand its Irish team further.

“Over the past 18 months, our teams have worked tirelessly to develop a solution that provides affordable, accessible, and effective primary care to individuals who previously had limited options,” Devereux said.

“Unu Health uses innovative technology to simplify access to healthcare and drastically improve the patient experience while driving down the cost, much like Revolut did for banking, with the ambition to bring healthcare that makes you smile.”

Tania Joffe, the CEO of Unu Health, said the platform’s goal is to create a “hyperconnected patient-centred ecosystem” that links healthcare users, healthtech and traditional “in-person health resources”.

“The platform also integrates HR and medical data to give employers valuable insights into the wellbeing of their people to help improve employee health, with a direct impact on the bottom line via reduced absenteeism, greater productivity, and enhanced staff retention and attraction,” Joffe said.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.