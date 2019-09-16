Mitto already has a waiting list of more than 80,000 users in several countries and another 150,000 registered users.

On Monday (16 September), Mitto announced that it has raised €2m in seed funding for its payment card and app designed for ‘Gen Z’ teens.

The funding round was led by Spanish bank Banco Sabadell, through its innovation and venture arm InnoCells. There was also participation from Athos Capital, Spanish social media influencers AuronPlay and Wismichu, among others.

Put simply, Mitto is a prepaid card for teenagers aged 14 and upwards. Parents can use the app to transfer money to their kids instantly, who can then spend the money with their accompanying Mitto card.

Although aimed specifically at teenagers, Mitto’s services can be used by anyone up to the age of 30. Members who sign up early can access Mitto merchandise, including tote bags, phone cases and t-shirts.

The company was founded by Marcos Cuevas, Angel Garcia and Mikel Aizpurua. Cuevas said that the app was set up to help children and teenagers develop better financial literacy.

Cuevas told TechCrunch: “Despite being born digital, Gen Z today don’t have access to a tool to use digital money.

“Mitto is born to fix this by allowing them to own a digital wallet and virtual and physical cards. At the same time, we allow parents to educate and financially support their children in their first steps using a digital financial product.”

Demand

Based and founded in Spain, Mitto has plans to expand to other European and Latin American countries, where it says demand exists.

It appears that other fintech companies also recognise the demand for this type of product. Since January 2019, Revolut has been teasing an upcoming product entitled Revolut Youth.

Revolut Youth would allow existing customers to add their children to an account as a secondary customer, providing them with a separate card and their own current account, while parents retain control over the account and monitor transactions.

Much like Mitto, Revolut cited improving financial literacy as a motivation of launching Revolut Youth. In contrast though, Revolut has expressed interest in creating a service for children over the age of seven too.

Mitto says it has a waiting list of more than 80,000 users in several countries and 150,000 registered users. Aside from Revolut, there are a number of other existing competitors in the UK and US, including GoHenry and Current.

Cuevas added: “We are committed to helping this new generation to change their mind about finance, to succeed by giving them the tools to understand their purchasing habits and – in the future – the impact of their decisions in the world, and how they can help make it more sustainable.”