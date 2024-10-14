Revolut launches new point-of-sale device

Revolut Business users in Ireland can purchase the new POS device at a discounted price on pre-sale starting in the next month.

The global neobank and fintech company Revolut announced its new point-of-sale (POS) device ‘Revolut Terminal’ today (14 October) which is aimed at Revolut Business users.

The Terminal, according to Revolut, has integrated Wi-Fi and SIM connections and a battery that lasts all day.

The POS device “syncs seamlessly with Revolut Business accounts,” said the company and offers customers ‘Revolut Pay,’ the option to pay directly from their Revolut apps to the Terminal and earn loyalty RevPoints.

Revolut Terminal is available for pre-sale in the UK starting today and Ireland in the next month at a discounted price of €139 excluding taxes.

“This launch comes as we continue to invest into our B2B offering and particularly double down on the hospitality and retail industries as an acquirer,” said Alex Codina, the general manager of merchant acquiring at Revolut.

“We’re continuing to see lots of momentum in Revolut Business,” said James Gibson, the general manager of Revolut Business, “having this summer surpassed $500m in annualised revenue and onboarding over 20,000 new customers per month.”

Launched in 2017, Revolut Business has expanded into 40 markets. The company said that its monthly processed transactions reached €774m in Ireland this year.

“We’re aggressively doubling down on B2B and are ready to revolutionise banking for even more businesses around the world,” said Gibson, earlier this year.

Revolut has had a successful year, becoming one of Europe’s most valuable start-up at a valuation of $45bn, and in July, it received a UK banking licence (subject to restrictions from the UK banking authority) and launched a new bill management tool for businesses called BillPay this September.

In April, the neobank announced plans to increase its global headcount by 40pc this year by creating new jobs in key markets that will help it compete with legacy banks.

