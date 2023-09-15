Four Dublin start-ups recognised in New Frontiers awards

Assiduous, Snappie, Push Me and AI Interpreting were all recognised in the latest New Frontiers award ceremony for their promising business potential.

Four promising start-ups that took part in a New Frontiers programme have been recognised in an award ceremony.

A total of 13 start-ups from the greater South Dublin region took part in the six-month programme at the Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT) Media Cube, in partnership with Nova UCD.

The New Frontiers programme, funded by Enterprise Ireland, aims to accelerate early-stage businesses with strong employment, growth and international potential, which would contribute to job creation and economic activity.

After giving final pitches to a judging panel during a showcase event, four of the participating start-ups were announced as award winners. These companies are Assiduous, Snappie, Push Me and AI Interpreting.

Assiduous was named winner of the One-to-Watch Award, which is sponsored by IADT Media Cube. This capital markets technology company aims to help aspiring growth companies build valuable businesses and achieve financial independence. The company is working on a digital platform to do the heavy lifting for companies raising capital.

Snappie was named winner of the Best Pitch Award, which is sponsored by NovaUCD. This is a digital platform for creative agencies aims to remove the complexity in making websites.

Push Me was named winner of the Most Likely to Scale Award, which is sponsored by LEO DLR. This start-up is working on a digital coaching platform to help companies retain their top talent.

Lastly, AI Interpreting was named winner of the Best Innovation Award, which is sponsored by Flynn O’Driscoll. This company is developing a platform to let businesses and governments engage with the deaf community using AI sign language interpreters.

This is the second New Frontiers phase 2 Programme delivered by IADT Media Cube in partnership with NovaUCD. The programme lead, Orla Reynolds, said it was an “absolute pleasure” working with the latest entrepreneurs and seeing their businesses develop.

“I am also incredibly proud of the success our participants from last year have had since completing the programme,” Reynolds said.

Phase 1 of the next New Frontiers Programme will begin in October, with recruitment for Phase 2 expected to begin in December. In April, 15 promising start-ups graduated from the second phase of a New Frontiers programme hosted by Munster Technological University.

