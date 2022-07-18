No-code platform Noloco raises $1.4m in seed funding

Noloco’s platform lets companies build internal tools, customer portals and partner apps in minutes without writing a line of code.

Irish start-up Noloco has raised $1.4m in seed funding to fuel its ambition of being an industry shaper in the “booming no-code space”.

The funding round included participation from Y Combinator, Sean Mulryan of Ballymore Group, Anamcara Capital, Zinal Growth and Marc McCabe of Nomad Capital.

Noloco allows developers to build internal tools, customer portals and partner apps without writing a line of code. The start-up was founded last year by CEO Simon Curran and CTO Darragh Mc Kay, who are both graduates of Trinity College Dublin.

Its platform allows companies to create apps from their business data in spreadsheets and other data sources like Airtable and Google Sheets.

Once the user connects their data source, Noloco said it builds a web app from their data within minutes. Companies are then able to securely share data with their team, customers or partners without having to give direct access to the underlying data source.

The start-up’s founders have worked in various roles in tech companies before creating Noloco. Curran is a former product owner at Flipdish and Revolut, while Mc Kay has worked as a software engineer for Irish-founded tech start-up Inscribe and HubSpot.

Last year, Noloco was selected for the prestigious Y Combinator programme, which has previously churned out major players such as Stripe, Airbnb, Dropbox, Coinbase and Reddit.

Towards the end of 2021, Noloco launched its updated platform. It can automatically create a user interface for businesses, which can be easily tweaked and customised.

The platform now has customers in more than 10 countries across a variety of industries such as real estate, financial lenders, agencies and start-ups.

“We’ve seen huge growth in 2022 so far as more businesses look to no-code to build custom software instead of relying on off-the-shelf solutions that don’t quite fit,” Curran said.

“The new funding has enabled us to grow our team and make significant progress towards our mission of building the no-code platform of choice for organisations to build internal tools and customer portals from their data – wherever that data may be stored.”

Noloco said its seven staff members have experience at companies such as Twitter, HubSpot and Salesforce. The start-up added that it has built the foundations of its engineering, solutions engineering and marketing functions.

In the coming months, it plans to add additional data sources, with popular databases such as Postgres and software tools like Salesforce on the horizon.

