Sure Valley Ventures is getting a new Cork office

The venture capital fund’s new office will have start-up ecosystem veteran DC Cahalane at the helm as a venture partner.

Seed-stage VC firm Sure Valley Ventures is turning its focus to Cork’s tech scene with a new office, announced today (5 October).

The office will be run by its new venture partner DC Cahalane, a well-known figure on the Cork technology scene and a veteran of the Irish start-up ecosystem who previously worked as the group chief marketing officer of Dogpatch Labs.

Founded in 2017, Sure Valley Ventures has shown a strong interest in AI, immersive technology and cybersecurity through its investment portfolio.

It has invested in several successful Irish companies, including Dundalk-based Nova Leah, DCU spin-out Ambisense and Waterford IoT start-up CameraMatics.

The firm has also already shown its interest in the Cork tech scene, with investments in Cork-based Getvisibility and Smarttech 247, the latter of which was listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM sub-market in December 2022.

Earlier this year, Sure Valley Ventures announced plans to invest in roughly 15 AI companies across Ireland over the next 10 years, following a funding raise of €30m.

The VC firm was founded by Barry Downes and Brian Kinane, who previously founded the Waterford-based company FeedHenry, which was acquired by Red Hat in 2014.

Downes said the decision to expand into Cork was a logical step for the business’s growth strategy. “The city is rich with innovative start-ups and visionary entrepreneurs, and we’re thrilled to be a part of this vibrant community,” he said.

“Welcoming someone like DC to our team not only reinforces our commitment to the region but also positions us for further growth and investment in groundbreaking technology companies.”

Cahalane said joining Sure Valley Ventures is “truly a privilege”, noting that it has consistently championed and backed disruptive technology innovators.

“They are the truest kind of investor, investing well ahead of trend, having been working with AI and immersive technologies since 2017,” he said.

“Cork has been a hotbed of creativity and tech-driven innovation, and with the support of Sure Valley Ventures, I look forward to investing in and mentoring the next generation of technology trailblazers emerging from the region and across Ireland, while growing returns for our investors.”

