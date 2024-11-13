Bluesky surges past 15m users after US election results

User engagement on Bluesky is higher when compared to X, according Bluesky CEO Jay Graber.

Bluesky, the social media platform positioning itself as an alternative to the controversy-marred X, is seeing a massive influx of activity following the US election results last week.

The decentralised social media platform now has more than 15m users – with the Verge reporting that it gained 700,000 new users over the last week.

Bluesky had 14.6m users yesterday (12 November), with the number speeding past 15m today, indicating a meteoric rise in user-count by nearly 400,000 in just one day.

Currently, the platform ranks first in the US Apple App Store, with Meta-owned Threads, WhatsApp and Facebook trailing closely behind.

User engagement on Bluesky is higher when compared to X, according to Bluesky CEO Jay Graber in a post on the platform, adding that the trend is “consistent”, and not an election anomaly.

“Engagement is higher on Bluesky – we’ve seen this trend consistently, not just for the past few weeks.”

Less than a month ago, Bluesky reported reaching 13m users and announced a successful $15m Series A funding to grow its business.

Since being bought by Elon Musk, X – formally known as Twitter – severed all ties to Bluesky, a former Twitter-funded project, which has seen several incidents of surges in its user-base in relation to controversies around X – which include incidents of misleading content and disinformation spreading across the platform.

Recently, Bluesky claimed a massive wave of followers during the same weekend that X got banned in Brazil.

The platform was announced in 2019 and aimed to create an “open and decentralised standard for social media”. The app shares similarities with Twitter – before it became X – in terms of design and function. Beginning as an invite-only app, Bluesky had more than 3m sign-ups before it went public earlier this year. Since going public, the platform has gained nearly 12m users in less than 10 months.

A prominent supporter of the US president-elect Donald Trump, X CEO Musk was today (13 November) appointed to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency, which according to Trump will “provide advice and guidance from outside of government” and will work with the White House to “drive large-scale government reform”.

Updated, 14:55pm, 13 November 2024: This article has been amended to show that Bluesky user count has crossed 15m.

