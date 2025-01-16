Daniel Mackey named as new CEO of Teamwork.com

Mackey takes over from the company’s co-founder, Peter Coppinger, who transitioned to a board role last year.

Cork-based work platform Teamwork.com announced yesterday (15 January) that Daniel Mackey, who co-founded the company alongside Peter Coppinger, will take over as the company’s CEO.

Mackey, who has served as the company’s interim CEO since last September, succeeds Coppinger as CEO. Coppinger has transition to director of the company following a 17-year tenure as CEO.

Teamwork.com was founded in 2007 as a SaaS company that today has thousands of paying customers worldwide and employs more than 200 people.

According to Teamwork.com, Mackey’s appointment comes at a time where the company is attempting to hone “its focus on innovation, operational simplicity and expanding its market leadership in client services business and teams everywhere”.

Mackey said that he is “thrilled” to become the company’s new CEO.

“Teamwork.com has always been about building amazing tools for our customers and partners,” he said. “In the months ahead, we will double down on our mission by simplifying our platform, driving innovation and empowering our customers to scale with confidence.

“I’m proud of the achievements and progress we’ve already made and can’t wait to build on this momentum with our talented team,” Mackey added.

Fergus Gloster, chair of the Board of Directors, also proclaimed his confidence in the appointment of Mackey: “Daniel has been instrumental in guiding Teamwork.com through this period of change, and his deep connection to our customers and vision for the business make him the right leader for this next chapter.”

Coming from humble beginnings, Teamwork.com has steadily grown over the past few decades.

In 2019, the company announced plans to build a Cork-style version of Apple Park. At the time, it also revealed plans to unveil a new version of the Teamwork brand, including a new website and sales platform, in an effort to drive deeper into the enterprise software market.

