Goldman Sachs snaps up BNPL fintech GreenSky for $2.2bn

CEO David M Solomon said that GreenSky’s tech will help the investment bank become the ‘consumer bank of the future’.

Goldman Sachs is acquiring US fintech GreenSky for $2.24bn to boost its consumer banking platform Marcus.

Founded in 2006, GreenSky provides home improvement financing with ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) options for more than 4m customers and has a network of more than 10,000 merchants. It went public in 2018 and was valued at around $4bn.

David M Solomon, chair and CEO of Goldman Sachs, said that GreenSky’s highly scalable technology will help Marcus “become the consumer banking platform of the future”. Named after co-founder Marcus Goldman, Marcus marks the bank’s foray into more predictable investments.

“GreenSky and its talented team have built an impressive, cloud-native platform that will allow Marcus to reach a new and active set of merchants and customers and provide them with an expanding set of solutions.”

The move comes at a time when the BNPL space is gaining traction and becoming increasingly competitive. Last week, PayPal acquired Japanese BNPL service Paidy for 300bn yen – heating up competition in the Asia-Pacific market. PayPal rival Square also acquired Australian BNPL service Afterpay for $29bn last month, while Swedish BNPL giant Klarna became Europe’s most valuable start-up earlier this year.

Popular UK-based fintechs Revolut and Monzo are also reportedly set to enter the BNPL market to let users take short-term interest-free loans when making purchases.

GreenSky CEO David Zalik said that his team was thrilled to be joining Goldman Sachs. “In combination with Goldman Sachs, we’re excited to continue delivering innovative point-of-sale payment solutions for our merchant partners and their customers on an accelerated basis.”

The move will see Goldman Sachs, a bank traditionally associated with the uber-rich, now cater to regular customers in consumer market. According to CNBC, Goldman Sachs stepped into retail banking with Marcus five years ago, offering personal finance and automated investing services, and has signed partnerships with tech giants such as Apple and Amazon.

The investment bank said that this transaction is consistent with its strategy to meet consumers through the ecosystems of leading companies with embedded technology. It is now subject to regulatory approval and the deal is expected to by the first quarter of 2022.