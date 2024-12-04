Google Cloud to help Air France-KLM develop AI strategy

The airline group will be able to tap into Google Cloud’s generative AI expertise and tools to advance its innovation strategy.

Google Cloud announced today (4 December) that it will partner with Air France-KLM in order to help develop the airline’s data and generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools to further its innovation strategy.

According to Google Cloud, which is the part of the search engine giant specialising in cloud solutions and services, Air France-KLM intends to use AI to boost the travel experience and satisfaction of its customers with more personalised offerings to its customers.

Consisting of three major airline companies and 551 operating aircraft, Air France-KLM operates both commercial and cargo flights. Last year, its fleet carried 93m passengers.

By partnering with Google Cloud, which services customers in more than 200 countries, the airline group also aims to optimise its operations, simplify the internal use of data and gen AI technology, and foster overall business and employee innovation.

By analysing the AI-driven data, Air France-KLM hopes to gain a deeper understanding of passenger preferences, travel patterns and behaviours to offer tailored travel options and services.

It is also hoped that data analysis in predictive plane maintenance will help to improve efficiency and reduce negative environmental effects.

Matt Renner, president of global revenue at Google Cloud, explained that airlines generate massive amounts of data, “much of which can be incredibly valuable in helping drive operational insights, build better customer experiences, and – with the power of gen AI – create entirely new services and offerings”.

Pierre-Olivier Bandet, the Air France-KLM group EVP and CIO, said that the organisation’s collaboration with Google Cloud is “a significant step forward” for its data strategy.

“By leveraging Google Cloud’s advanced data technology with a real partnership approach, we intend to accelerate our innovation capacities with security in mind, and with generative AI, build the future of travel.”

In 2021, Ryan Estes, VP for technology at Datalex, spoke to SiliconRepublic.com about the prospects of digital innovation in the aviation sector.

“The airline industry is one where the opportunity for real change in the underlying technology, particularly leveraging AI, is huge,” Estes said.

