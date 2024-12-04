Irish SMEs can now apply for new AI accelerator

The programme, which is led by Galvia AI, is designed to help SMEs across Ireland integrate AI solutions into their business operations.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) based in Ireland can now apply for an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions programme led by Galvia AI.

Announced yesterday (3 December), Galvia’s latest venture is designed to simplify AI technologies and help SMEs in Ireland by offering practical, cost-effective solutions through the power of AI.

Participants will collaborate with the programme’s experts to develop machine learning models and applications tailored to their specific business needs. The five-week programme will be delivered in a hybrid format at Galway’s innovation hub Platform94, with Galvia expected to run one accelerator per quarter. The first cohort will begin in January 2025, and will cost a total of €4,995.

Eligible companies will also be able to avail of support from Enterprise Ireland’s Digital Discovery grant and can apply for 80pc net funding from Enterprise Ireland to participate in the accelerator. To be eligible for the grant, which was set up to incentivise and support companies to introduce new digital technologies and solutions into their activities, companies must be supported by Enterprise Ireland.

Founded in Galway by John Clancy in 2017, Galvia AI aims to make AI more accessible to Irish businesses, regardless of their size or what industry they may specialise in. A former Start-up of the Week, Galvia was previously known as Chatspace and was recognised at the at the Times Higher Education Awards for Cara, one of the first student support AI chatbots which was the result of a collaboration with the University of Galway.

Commenting on the new accelerator, John Clancy, CEO of Galvia, said that while integrating new technologies can be daunting, the company’s mission is “to show that organisations don’t need huge resources to unlock the power of their data”.

“Our programme will guide participants toward a better understanding of how to leverage their data effectively and strategically, providing a clear pathway for integrating AI into their operations.”

Ruairí Ó hAilín, manager of operational excellence and digital at Enterprise Ireland, also commended the programme. “Helping companies further understand the capabilities of digital tools such as AI, as they seek to introduce new technologies and solutions into their businesses is key to driving sustainable growth and competitiveness in export markets.”

Ó hAilín added: “We encourage all companies to explore how digitalisation can help their business to grow, including businesses who are eligible to utilise the Digital Discovery grant.”

The ever-growing ripples of AI

It cannot be emphasised enough how much AI has affected nearly every industry around the world in recent years.

The surge in interest and adoption of the disruptive tech has caused companies and governments alike to form new plans to regulate AI – in the context of Ireland, last month the Government launched a ‘refreshed’ national artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. This builds upon Ireland’s first strategy which was launched in July 2021.

According to the Government, the new strategy aims to take into account several significant developments in AI technology and regulation since the original strategy was published, such as the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 and the implementation of the EU AI Act over the summer. In particular, the strategy hopes to ensure that Ireland is a “leader” in the effective implementation of the EU AI Act.

More recently, it was announced last week that a new AI Accountability Lab aimed at addressing the structural inequalities and transparency issues related to AI deployment would be set up at Trinity College Dublin.

