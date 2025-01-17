Revolut introduces In-App Calls feature to expose scammers

The feature is available to personal banking customers now, with plans to role out to business customers soon.

Revolut has announced the introduction of In-App Calls in an attempt to crack down on scammers misusing its platform.

Elaborate financial scams have been on the rise in recent years, and UK-based e-money firm Revolut is no stranger to the phenomenon. Last October, a BBC Panorama investigation found more than 100 people who discussed how they were scammed on the platform and felt poorly treated by Revolut afterwards.

And last July, Bloomberg reported that Revolut, which now has more than 50m customers worldwide, receives more complaints about scammers than any other UK bank.

However, the company appears to want to turn the tables on this controversy with its brand-new security measure, In-App Calls, which endeavours to help personal banking customers uncover impersonation scams. It also aims to make contact between customer support and Revolut customers “safer and more reliable”.

In an official statement, the business said that it had been developing the new feature for a number of months, and it claims that criminals cannot replicate this feature.

“It offers a secure method to speak to Revolut Customer Support – a call directly through the Revolut app,” the company explained.

Revolut said that from now on most calls being made from Revolut Customer Support to customers will be conducted in-app, and that regular phone calls will still take place in a few specific cases, eg when it comes to app access recovery or when a customer has a poor internet connection.

“However, these calls are planned in agreement with the customer in advance,” Revolut said. “In-app calls will also be coming to Revolut Business customers soon.”

Revolut’s head of financial crime, Woody Malouf, urged any customers who have received any unplanned calls regarding their personal account from somebody claiming to be from Revolut to “put the phone down and check through the app that they are who they say they are”.

“Speaking to someone through our app means customers can be 100pc sure they are talking to Revolut and not a fraudster,” he added.

The general manager at Revolut Bank UAB – Ireland Branch, Malcolm Craig claimed that while more than a third of the company’s workforce are in financial crime-related roles now, he emphasised that the company will “continue to develop our customer protections to ensure Ireland is a safer place to bank for consumers.”

Revolut notably made waves last year when it was revealed as Europe’s most valuable start-up, with a value of $45bn. And just last month, Revolut Ireland hit the 3m user milestone, meaning that around three-quarters of Irish adults now have a Revolut account.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.