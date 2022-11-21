US crypto start-up Ripple seeks Irish license to expand into EU

The crypto platform aims to become a virtual asset service provider in Ireland so it can ‘passport’ its services to the rest of the EU.

Ripple, a US crypto platform, is seeking a license to operate in Ireland while gaining access to the European market, CNBC reports.

Ripple general counsel Stuart Alderoty told CNBC that the crypto start-up already has two employees in Ireland. The company is seeking a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license from the Central Bank of Ireland, so it can provide crypto services here.

If it gets this license, Ripple plans to “passport” its services to the rest of the EU, Alderoty told CNBC.

The company is pushing to move its operations out of the US, due to an ongoing legal dispute with the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission. Alderoty told CNBC that Ripple’s “customers and its revenue are all driven outside of the US, even though we still have a lot of employees inside of the US”.

VASP registration was introduced in Ireland last year. It requires the Central Bank to review firms to ensure they have appropriate procedures around anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.

In July, cryptocurrency exchange Gemini said it was the first company to receive VASP registration in Ireland, following a “thorough review” of its security and compliance programmes.

Gemini launched its services in Ireland in October, which allowed customers in the country to open an account and purchase crypto on its platform.

Along with VASP registration, Ripple also plans to file an application for an electronic money license in Ireland. In September, London-headquartered fintech MyPOS announced plans to grow its Dublin team after obtaining an e-money licence in Ireland.

Ripple’s decision to try expand into Europe comes after the collapse of the crypto exchange platform FTX, which has sent shockwaves across the global industry.

The exchange fell into bankruptcy earlier this month, with a large amount of customer funds reportedly missing. Recent bankruptcy filings suggest the exchange may have more than 1m creditors, which means this collapse could have a massive impact on crypto traders.

Alderoty told CNBC that FTX’s bankruptcy was “a call to action for responsible economic centers to work to get it right”.

