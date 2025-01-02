Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump hotel, killing one

Seven others sustained minor injuries as a result of the explosion.

A Tesla-manufactured Cybertruck exploded in front of a Donald Trump-owned hotel in Las Vegas, killing the driver and injuring seven others.

The incident occurred yesterday morning (1 January) outside of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas at around 8.40am local time. Law enforcement officials probing the incident are now investigating if it was motivated by terrorism – specifically, that the building may have been targeted due to the US president-elect Donald Trump having a close working relationship with Tesla owner Elon Musk.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) recently held a press conference, which was largely led by Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

During the conference, the LVMPD showed a video of the incident outside of the Trump hotel, which also showed a number of fireworks being set off as a result of the explosion.

They also showed a video of the local fire department tending to the aftermath of the incident and showed gasoline canisters, camp fuel canisters and “large firework mortars” located within the charred remains of the Cybertruck.

McMahill noted that the exterior of the truck was largely undamaged and limited the damage caused by the explosion. He also said that the front glass doors of the Trump hotel were not broken by the blast.

McMahill said he could not confirm the name of the driver with 100pc certainty, but said the Cybertruck was originally rented from the US state of Colorado, and that they know the identity of the person who rented the vehicle and are looking into them.

“Unfortunately, there were seven people that reported injuries during this incident; all of them remain as minor injuries,” he said. “There is no further threat to the community as I sit here today, and we believe this to be an isolated incident.”

Speculation of possible motive

Jeremy Schwartz, special agent with the FBI, also commented on the terrorism suspicions, and said that law enforcement is working on determining whether this was an act of terrorism or not.

“I know everyone is interested in that word [terrorism], and [we are] trying to see if ‘hey, this is a terrorist attack’, that it our goal and that is what we are trying to do.”

In response to a question from a journalist, McMahill confirmed that the LVMPD is investigating a possible connection to the potential motivation of the incident, stemming from Musk’s close relationship with Trump, who is set to be inaugurated on 20 January.

Musk, who is the richest man in the world, was a large benefactor in Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign and will be acting as an adviser to the incoming president.

“It’s the Trump tower, so there is obviously things to be concerned about there and it is something we continue to look at.”

