TikTok launches in-app hubs to spotlight films and TV shows

TikTok is rolling out a new Spotlight feature that will add a link to videos about new or upcoming films and TV shows which will redirect users to a special landing page.

In an announcement today (8 August), TikTok said the landing page will have details about the film or TV show such as synopsis, cast, official accounts and a “collection of other creator content linked to the same title” to allow fans to explore the fandom and conversation.

Users will also be able to watch the title on streaming platforms directly from the landing page – and even purchase tickets to the cinema.

TikTok describes Spotlight as a feature that “drives community on our platform” and makes it easy for studios to “harness the power of TikTok” for upcoming releases and library content.

“TikTok is home to some of the most engaging storytellers on the internet that not only entertain but have the power to influence culture,” the ByteDance-owned company wrote.

“Spotlight works with studios to identify the right creators and corresponding incentives to encourage authentic creation around their favourite films and shows. The best-in-class TikToks are then amplified across the platform and beyond.”

The feature also provides an analytics dashboard where studios can get insights into their fandoms to “know exactly what their fans want” and how to “effectively activate around their title”. This helps creators spot developing trends and conversations in real time.

“Gone are the days of huddling around a water cooler to talk about last night’s episode or weekend blockbuster,” said James Stafford, global head of publishers at TikTok.

“With TikTok Spotlight, we are harnessing the ‘water cooler effect’, offering a full-service marketing platform that is supercharging our organic ecosystem, driving community and business results for entertainment marketers.”

While launched widely today, the feature has already been used to promote Dune: Part Two and House of the Dragon.

