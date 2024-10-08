New UK Regulatory Innovation Office set up to boost tech sector

The new office will address regulatory barriers to bring new innovations to the public quicker, the government said.

The UK is setting up a new Regulatory Innovation Office (RIO) to speed up the approval of tech businesses and innovations and address regulatory challenges in the country.

In today’s announcement (8 October), the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said the office will reduce red tape and support some of the fastest growing sectors in the UK, initially supporting bioengineering, space, AI and digital healthcare, and drones.

The department said that the “cross-cutting nature” of these emerging technologies does not fit “neatly” in existing regulations, which results in a slower progress of introducing new innovations into the market. The RIO will work with government departments to address regulatory barriers, and remove obstacles and outdated regulations to benefit businesses and the public.

“By speeding up approvals, providing regulatory certainty and reducing unnecessary delays, we’re curbing the burden of red tape so businesses and our public services can innovate and grow, which means more jobs, a stronger economy and a better quality of life for people across the UK,” said Peter Kyle, the UK Science and Technology secretary.

He added that the RIO will foster newer technologies that could, for example, help doctors with diagnostics, transport emergency supplies and develop satellite navigation for more accurate weather forecasting.

The new office is currently on the lookout for a chair. “Applications are now being welcomed for an ambitious, visionary leader committed to driving that change,” the department said.

The new UK government has made moves to boost the country’s digital infrastructure and foster growth. It recently announced the designation of data centres as “critical infrastructure” giving them the same importance as vital services such as water and energy.

This closely followed the announcement of an £8bn investment by Amazon Web Services into the UK’s digital infrastructure over the next five years. At the time, UK chancellor Rachel Reeves said the investment aligns with the government’s mission to boost growth and unlock investment for the country.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.