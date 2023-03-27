Cork’s Spearline bought by customer experience platform Cyara

Cyara plans to combine Spearline’s communication tech with its own chatbot services to better support modern remote workforces.

Irish telecoms company Spearline has been acquired by customer experience (CX) tech company Cyara for an undisclosed amount.

The tech company – with offices in the US, Europe and Australia – plans to combine Spearline’s communication tech with its own contact centre and chatbot services to help support modern remote workforces.

Cyara said this acquisition will boost its global in-country dialing, WebRTC testing and monitoring capabilities. The company’s CEO Alok Kulkarni said businesses are moving their communications to the cloud to support remote workforces.

“While this eliminates the complexity of managing the hardware, there is new complexity in testing advanced features that come with these platforms, like AI, video and omnichannel,” Kulkarni said. “Cyara offers the only CX assurance platform that can address the complexity of these modern communications systems today, and in the future.”

Headquartered in Skibbereen, Spearline was founded in 2003 by CEO Kevin Buckley and CTO Matthew Lawlor. The company monitors toll and toll-free numbers worldwide for connectivity and audio quality.

The company’s flagship product, Voice Assure, places in-country calls to toll and toll-free numbers while measuring audio quality and connectivity. This is done to help global businesses connect with their customers more effectively.

Spearline counts Zoom and Mastercard among its clients and is a six-time winner at the Deloitte Fast 50 Awards, which recognises quickly scaling tech companies.

Last March, the company announced plans to almost double its international workforce with the creation of 106 new jobs. At the time, Spearline said that at least 38 of these roles were to be available in Ireland.

The telecoms company acquired Callstats from California’s 8×8 last December, to expand its communications testing product suite and become a “world leader in communication testing technologies”.

It currently employs more than 200 people across all of its locations including Cork, Waterford and India.

Buckley said the deal is a “strategic move” to help more companies transform their customer services by “making every interaction flawless”.

“We are excited for Spearline to become part of this combined powerhouse, and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our customers,” Buckley said.

