Cork-based telecoms company Spearline acquires Callstats

The acquisition of Callstats from US-based 8×8 will help Spearline become a ‘world leader in communication testing technologies’.

Spearline, an Irish telecoms company based in Co Cork, has acquired Callstats from California’s 8×8 to expand its communications testing product suite.

Callstats has developed proprietary analytics, diagnostics and optimisation technology that will help Spearline test and monitor critical business telecommunications services for its global client base.

Headquartered in Skibbereen, Spearline was founded in 2003 by CEO Kevin Buckley and CTO Matthew Lawlor. The company monitors toll and toll-free numbers worldwide for connectivity and audio quality.

Spearline counts Zoom and Mastercard among its clients and is a six-time winner at the Deloitte Fast 50 Awards, which recognises quickly scaling tech companies.

In March, the company announced plans to almost double its international workforce with the creation of 106 new jobs. At the time, Spearline said that at least 38 of these roles were to be available in Ireland.

It currently employs more than 200 people across all its locations including Cork, Waterford and India.

The company also revealed its intention to set up a US office following the acquisition of Israeli tech firm TestRTC in an eight-figure deal agreed in late 2021.

The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed, but Lawlor said that it represents “a huge step forward” for Spearline.

“The integration of the Callstats patented technology, alongside our earlier acquisition of TestRTC, confirms Spearline’s position as the world leader in communication testing technologies,” he said.

“We provide our customers with an all-encompassing solution that no other vendor can offer, and we have a team of world-class experts to continue our development into the future.”

Victor Belfor, global vice-president of business development and strategic partnerships at 8×8, said that he believes Callstats is a “better fit” for Spearline’s capabilities.

