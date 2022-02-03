Welltel acquires IT firm ANS to expand further in high-growth markets

The Dublin-headquartered comms company is continuing a ‘buy-and-build strategy’ for market expansion and growth.

Irish comms provider Welltel has acquired IT services company ANS to help it expand in high-growth areas such as cloud.

Dublin-based ANS provides cloud, security and managed IT services to customers including Sonica and Designer Group.

The company’s 10 employees are now joining the Welltel team, bringing its headcount to more than 200 staff.

Commenting on the acquisition, Welltel CEO Ross Murray said: “ANS’ highly-complementary business adds strategic value to Welltel with its experienced and accredited employees, a loyal customer base, and specialisation in cloud services, especially as we are seeing increased demand for digital and hybrid workspaces.

“It cements our position as the leading business communications provider in Ireland,” he added.

Dublin-headquartered Welltel is continuing its acquisition and growth strategy with this latest deal. Last May, it snapped up connectivity and cloud specialist Strencom.

The comms company said Strencom’s infrastructure, including its nationwide network, can be leveraged with the ANS acquisition to provide wider technical competencies across secure cloud services and data connectivity for customers.

ANS managing director Colum Traynor said: “We see the synergies between our two brands and how that that has translated through increasing the technical capabilities for our customers, with the ability to scale to support their growth.

“The customer-centric approach of Welltel mirrors our values at ANS, with the ability to provide large-scale services while retaining a personable service.”

‘Buy-and-build strategy’

Welltel is a rapidly growing communications and managed IT services provider, which now has more than 3,000 business customers in Ireland and internationally.

The company has been on an acquisition spree over the last two years, acquiring communications and connectivity solutions business Intellicom for €5.5m and Kildare-based IT service provider Novi for €3m in 2020.

A month before it acquired Strencom last year, Welltel also snapped up the Irish and UK operations of Capstone Intelligent Solutions. At the time of that deal, Welltel executive chair John Quinn said the company has an ongoing “buy-and-build strategy”.

Murray said the company has more acquisitions planned for 2022, with the ambition of further expansion into UK and European markets.

Disclosure: Silicon Republic is a client of Welltel

