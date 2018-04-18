The Netflix economy grows in Europe with 100 new projects in the works

The Netflix digital juggernaut rolls through Europe, unearthing new content and talent as it goes.

Streaming giant Netflix has announced 10 new European projects and revealed that more than 100 projects will emerge from the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region this year.

The 10 new projects including seven original series.

‘With over 100 European projects launching this year, we are committed to being a voice for European entertainment’

– TED SARANDOS

“Our belief is that great storytelling transcends borders,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix.

“When stories from different countries, languages and cultures find a worldwide platform where the only limitation is the creator’s imagination, then unique, yet universal, stories emerge that are embraced by a global audience,” he added.

Lights, camera, action!

Sarandos said that consumers around the world will be able to enjoy 100 new projects that originated in 16 EMEA countries in 16 languages.

This nearly doubles the number of produced shows and investment since 2017 and accounts for more than 35,000 people working on those local productions.

The company said that, acclaimed by critics and viewers alike, shows such as Dark (Germany), Suburra (Italy), Las Chicas del Cable (Spain) and Black Mirror (UK) have proven that great content has the ability to resonate with consumers locally and globally.

For instance, Dark, which debuted last December, generated unexpected fandom in countries such as Chile, Bangladesh and Canada. For every hour watched in Germany, nine hours were watched internationally.

Netflix today (18 April) unveiled 10 new European projects, including seven original series: Mortel été (France), The Wave (Germany), Luna Nera (Italy), La Casa de Papel (Spain), The English Game (UK), Turn Up Charlie (UK) and a still untitled Dutch series (Netherlands). There are also two documentaries – a French docuseries and The Staircase (a French production shot in the US) – and one movie, Rimetti a Noi i Nostri Debiti (Italy).

Last year, Netflix announced 400 jobs in Amsterdam as part of its European expansion.

The news comes as Netflix revealed in its quarterly earnings report that it planned to spend between $7bn and $8bn on original content in 2018.

New subscriptions added during the company’s first quarter included more than 2m new US users and more than 7.4m new international users – a 50pc increase on last year.

Analysts estimate that Netflix, which began life as an online DVD rental player in 1997, could add 70m subscribers to its platform between now and the end of 2020.

“With over 100 European projects launching this year, we are committed to being a voice for European entertainment, giving passionate local content creators a worldwide platform to share their vision, and offering consumers around the world unique and diverse stories they can discover and enjoy, anywhere, any time and at the same time, no matter their place or language of origin,” Sarandos added.

“And this is just the beginning of our journey.”

Netflix logos. Image: Ink Drop/Shutterstock