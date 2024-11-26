Supply-chain software firm Blue Yonder suffers ransomware attack

The company is still investigating the issue which has affected supermarket chains including Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

A cybersecurity incident affecting the supply-chain software firm Blue Yonder is currently under investigation by the company.

Blue Yonder, an Arizona-based Panasonic subsidiary which supplies supply-chain software to several grocery stores in the UK and US including Tesco, Starbucks and Sainsbury’s, suffered the attack on 21 November.

On Friday, the company reported that it was experiencing disruptions to its managed services hosted environment, which includes infrastructure and systems that it operates for customers, because of a ransomware incident. No suspicious activity was detected on its public cloud environment, the company said.

Spokespeople for Sainsbury’s and Morrisons told CNN that they had been affected by the incident and had initiated backup processes.

“Since learning of the incident, the Blue Yonder team has been working diligently together with external cybersecurity firms to make progress in their recovery process. We have implemented several defensive and forensic protocols,” the company said in an update to customers.

In its latest update, posted on 24 November, the company said it could not provide a timeline for a restoration of services. “The Blue Yonder team is working around the clock to respond to this incident and continues to make progress.

“Please continue to check here for more information over the coming days.”

Cyberattacks are quickly becoming a rising threat throughout the business world – last month, a report from Hiscox found that 74pc of Irish businesses reported an increase in cyberattacks this year alone.

“As emerging technologies outpace traditional security measures, many firms are struggling to invest adequately in the right talent, tools and strategies to protect against these evolving threats,” said Eddie Lamb, Hiscox’s chief information and security officer.

Earlier this month, multinational giant Amazon admitted that employee data had been stolen by a hacker. The company joins the BBC and Sony among the list of organisations affected by the Moveit hack.

