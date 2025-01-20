Lero app BluePoint aims to combat plastic pollution

The new app is now available for download on iPhone and Android.

BluePoint, an app which was developed by members of Lero – the Research Ireland Centre for Software at the University of Limerick (UL) – that aims to help people spot and reduce plastic pollution, is now available for download.

Created under the EU-funded BluePoint Project, the app avails of data from drones used to track plastic waste in nature and is now available for both iPhone and Android users.

Dr Gerard Dooly – co-director of the Centre for Robotics and Intelligent Systems at UL – said that Bluepoint has the potential to create a pathway for recycling the plastic pollution plaguing Ireland’s 3,172km of coastline – the longest coastline per head of population in Europe.

He explained that by employing drones equipped with sensors, the app leverages technologies such as infrared, multispectral imaging, LiDAR, and artificial intelligence (AI) in order to identify plastic waste in natural environments, especially beaches. He also asserted that those using the drones can also scan vast areas to pinpoint the exact locations of plastic debris.

Dooly added that anyone with a suitable camera-equipped drone could scan any area and upload the data, and disclosed that commercial partners plan to incorporate the project’s outcomes by using recycled raw materials to drive a circular economy and promote industry-wide sustainability.

“In minutes, the BluePoint app identifies pollution hotspots and can even locate items as small as a bottle cap,” he said. “BluePoint enables communities to keep their coastlines free of plastic pollution, and we can link them up with companies who can commercialise this waste – it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Furthermore, Dooly claimed that BluePoint is more than an app – rather, it is a “powerful environmental conservation tool”.

“By engaging the public and providing them with the necessary information and resources, we can collectively make a significant difference in protecting our oceans and beaches.”

One of the other minds behind BluePoint, Jose Alvarez, claimed that the app includes an accessible user interface, which makes it easy for anyone to navigate and contribute to clean-up efforts.

“On top of that, BluePoint offers an augmented reality mode, allowing users to visualise the plastic waste in real-time and better understand its impact on the environment,” Alvarez added.

Earlier this month Kevin McDonnell, a researcher who is currently taking on a PhD in AI and machine learning (ML) at Lero and UL, spoke to SiliconRepublic.com about how good data drives EV safety research.

In addition, last month, researchers at Lero announced that they had harnessed ML technology to design and fabricate a world-first silicon chip.

