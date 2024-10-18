Prof Colm Mulcahy honoured for contributions to maths

The professor has become internationally recognised for his unique way of educating, blending maths concepts with puzzles and magic tricks.

Prof Colm Mulcahy is this year’s recipient of the Maths Week Ireland Award for his contribution to raising public awareness of maths.

The internationally recognised mathematician is a professor emeritus of mathematics at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, where he has lectured for more than 30 years.

Mulcahy graduated from University College Dublin with a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in mathematical science. He then went on to study at Cornell University in the US, obtaining a doctorate in mathematics in 1985.

Over the course of his career, Mulcahy has used innovative ways to educate, including ‘mathemagical’ presentations that blend maths concepts with the fun of puzzles and card tricks – he even goes by CardColm on his own blog.

He has also become a well-known figure in international maths circles for his academic contributions and his book Mathematical Card Magic: Fifty-Two New Effects. His puzzles and writings about mathematics have appeared in The Guardian and The New York Times.

“I am very honoured to receive this award and extremely grateful for the recognition,” said Mulcahy.

“Maths is a language that explains so much of the world around us: the sun, moon, planets and stars, hence the calendar and tides here on earth. That’s how it started for us humans; that and commerce. It’s about observation, curiosity and patterns, explaining symmetries and coincidences, navigating on earth and in space, and making reliable predictions.”

The mathematician is also chair of the Gathering 4 Gardner educational foundation, and the associated Celebration of Mind initiative, both inspired by the late Martin Gardner, the renowned US mathematician.

Dr Sheila Donegan of Maths Week Ireland said Mulcahy is a “shining example” of enthusiasm for maths. “His unwavering commitment to making maths relatable and accessible sets him apart,” she said.

“His work aligns perfectly with the spirit of Maths Week, making maths an enjoyable, thought-provoking and essential part of life and we thank him for his lifelong commitment to this aim.”

The award from Maths Week Ireland was established in 2016 and recognises individuals whose tireless efforts have significantly raised public awareness of mathematics. Previous award winners include Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin and comedian Dara Ó Briain.

