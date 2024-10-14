Adapt and Kinia launch AI courses for teachers

Developed with the support of Google, these courses aim to help educators guide students to use AI responsibly.

Two new programmes are being launched today (14 October) to provide teachers with the knowledge and tools to teach students about artificial intelligence (AI).

‘AI Literacy in the Classroom’, which has been developed by the Adapt Research Centre for AI-Driven Digital Content Technology, aims to guide the critical and responsible use of AI technologies.

The programme includes workshops and online resources that have been developed with secondary school teachers to ensure that the content is relevant and applicable to real-world settings, and aligns with current AI education policies set out by the Department of Education.

“Teachers are keen to bring AI into their classrooms, but many feel they need more support to do so confidently,” said Adapt director Prof John Kelleher. “This programme is designed to give them the practical knowledge and skills they need to teach AI in a way that engages students while ensuring responsible use.”

‘Experience AI’ has been developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation, a UK-based charity focused on empowering young people through digital literacy, to provide teachers with classroom resources and professional development to teach students about AI technologies and how they are changing the world.

In Ireland, Raspberry Pi Foundation is working with Kinia, a non-profit that addresses education inequalities using technology, to provide Irish- and English-language content to 800 educators to meet the skills needs of 14,000 young people in Ireland.

“As a programme co-created by educators and industry, Experience AI offers a unique chance for young people in Ireland to access immersive content that brings together real-world relevance and the future view of [AI],” said CEO of Kinia, Marianne Checkley.

Both programmes have been developed with the support of Google.

Google Ireland head Vanessa Hartley said that “AI has the power to reshape our approach to society’s biggest issues” and improve people’s lives. “That’s why we want to equip Ireland’s young people and educators with the skills needed to understand and navigate this transformative technology,” she said.

For more information and to sign up for Experience AI, visit the dedicated website. For more information and to sign up for the AI Literacy in the Classroom programme, visit the Adapt website.

Just last week, the CEO of Google DeepMind Demis Hassabis and his colleague John M Jumper won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry for their work on the AlphaFold 2 AI model that can predict the structure of nearly all 200m proteins that have been identified by research.

