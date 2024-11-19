32 Ireland-based academics make elite list of researchers

University College Cork had the highest number of Ireland-based entries in the global list of researchers.
This year’s list of Highly Cited Researchers has been revealed with more than 30 Ireland-based academics making the cut.
The global list, published by analytics company Clarivate, aims to identify scientists and social scientists who produced multiple papers ranking in the top 1pc by citations for their field, typically seen as demonstrating great influence among their scientific peers.
This year 6,636 individual researchers from more than 1,200 institutions across 59 countries and regions have been named. A total of 6,886 awards were given as some academics were named in multiple categories.
The US remains the world leader on the list, with 2,507 highly cited researchers listed, amounting to more than 36pc of the world share. However, this has been steadily declining from 43pc in 2018.
Meanwhile, China has surged this year with 1,405 researchers making the list, this is more than 20pc of the list, which has more than doubled since 2018. In addition, the Chinese Academy of Sciences takes the top institute spot based on number of researchers (308), while Harvard University in the US comes in second (231).
David Pendlebury, head of research analysis at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate said the need for high-quality data from rigorously selected sources is becoming increasingly critical. “The Highly Cited Researchers programme reflects our dedication to recognising global influence while maintaining robust selection standards.”
Ireland-based researchers
Researchers and academics in Ireland have maintained a strong presence on the Highly Cited Researchers list, holding its number of individual researchers at 32 from last year, while 2022 featured 35 in total.
Researchers came from institutions across the country, with University College Cork (UCC) home to the highest number with 11.
Trinity College Dublin (TCD) claimed five researchers on the list, University College Dublin and (UCD) and Teagasc both had four, University of Galway had three, University of Limerick (UL) had two, while Maynooth University, Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) and the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI) all had one each.
As Luke O’Neill, Timothy Dinan and Paul Ross were all mentioned in two categories each, the total awards for Ireland came to 35.
Ryan Fry, lead data scientist at the Institute for Scientific Information, said Ireland is excelling in agricultural and medical categories. “Ireland has been a consistent home for highly cited researchers since the start of our evaluation in 2014 and it continues to attract multidisciplinary research to a variety of institutions,” he said.
This year’s list of Ireland-based highly cited researchers includes:
Agricultural sciences
- Daniel Granato – UL
- Song Miao – Teagasc
- Paul Ross – UCC
- Da-Wen Sun – UCD
- Brijesh Tiwari – Teagasc
- Di Wu – UCD
Clinical medicine
- Patrick Serruys – University of Galway
Cross-field
- Paula Bourke – UCD
- Maurice Collins – UL
- Paul Cotter – Teagasc
- Amit Jaiswal – TU Dublin
- Paul Kennedy – UCC
- Evanna Mills – TCD
- Viet Quoc Pham – TCD
- Eamonn Quigley – UCC
- Fergus Shanahan – UCC
- Ines Thiele – University of Galway
Engineering
- Henry Curran – University of Galway
Immunology
- Luke O’Neill – TCD
Microbiology
- Colin Hill – UCC
- Paul O’Toole – UCC
- Paul Ross – UCC
- Catherine Stanton – Teagasc
- Douwe van Sinderen – UCC
- Jens Walter – UCC
Molecular biology and genetics
- Luke O’Neill – TCD
Materials science
- Jonathan Coleman – TCD
- Valeria Nicolosi – TCD
Neuroscience and behaviour
- Gerard Clarke – UCC
- John Cryan – UCC
- Timothy Dinan – UCC
Pharmacology and toxicology
- Eliana Souto – UCD
Psychiatry and psychology
- Mary Cannon – RCSI
- Timothy Dinan – UCC
- Philip Hyland – Maynooth University
