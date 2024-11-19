32 Ireland-based academics make elite list of researchers

University College Cork had the highest number of Ireland-based entries in the global list of researchers.

This year’s list of Highly Cited Researchers has been revealed with more than 30 Ireland-based academics making the cut.

The global list, published by analytics company Clarivate, aims to identify scientists and social scientists who produced multiple papers ranking in the top 1pc by citations for their field, typically seen as demonstrating great influence among their scientific peers.

This year 6,636 individual researchers from more than 1,200 institutions across 59 countries and regions have been named. A total of 6,886 awards were given as some academics were named in multiple categories.

The US remains the world leader on the list, with 2,507 highly cited researchers listed, amounting to more than 36pc of the world share. However, this has been steadily declining from 43pc in 2018.

Meanwhile, China has surged this year with 1,405 researchers making the list, this is more than 20pc of the list, which has more than doubled since 2018. In addition, the Chinese Academy of Sciences takes the top institute spot based on number of researchers (308), while Harvard University in the US comes in second (231).

David Pendlebury, head of research analysis at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate said the need for high-quality data from rigorously selected sources is becoming increasingly critical. “The Highly Cited Researchers programme reflects our dedication to recognising global influence while maintaining robust selection standards.”

Ireland-based researchers

Researchers and academics in Ireland have maintained a strong presence on the Highly Cited Researchers list, holding its number of individual researchers at 32 from last year, while 2022 featured 35 in total.

Researchers came from institutions across the country, with University College Cork (UCC) home to the highest number with 11.

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) claimed five researchers on the list, University College Dublin and (UCD) and Teagasc both had four, University of Galway had three, University of Limerick (UL) had two, while Maynooth University, Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) and the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI) all had one each.

As Luke O’Neill, Timothy Dinan and Paul Ross were all mentioned in two categories each, the total awards for Ireland came to 35.

Ryan Fry, lead data scientist at the Institute for Scientific Information, said Ireland is excelling in agricultural and medical categories. “Ireland has been a consistent home for highly cited researchers since the start of our evaluation in 2014 and it continues to attract multidisciplinary research to a variety of institutions,” he said.

This year’s list of Ireland-based highly cited researchers includes:

Agricultural sciences

Daniel Granato – UL

Song Miao – Teagasc

Paul Ross – UCC

Da-Wen Sun – UCD

Brijesh Tiwari – Teagasc

Di Wu – UCD

Clinical medicine

Patrick Serruys – University of Galway

Cross-field

Paula Bourke – UCD

Maurice Collins – UL

Paul Cotter – Teagasc

Amit Jaiswal – TU Dublin

Paul Kennedy – UCC

Evanna Mills – TCD

Viet Quoc Pham – TCD

Eamonn Quigley – UCC

Fergus Shanahan – UCC

Ines Thiele – University of Galway

Engineering

Henry Curran – University of Galway

Immunology

Luke O’Neill – TCD

Microbiology

Colin Hill – UCC

Paul O’Toole – UCC

Paul Ross – UCC

Catherine Stanton – Teagasc

Douwe van Sinderen – UCC

Jens Walter – UCC

Molecular biology and genetics

Luke O’Neill – TCD

Materials science

Jonathan Coleman – TCD

Valeria Nicolosi – TCD

Neuroscience and behaviour

Gerard Clarke – UCC

John Cryan – UCC

Timothy Dinan – UCC

Pharmacology and toxicology

Eliana Souto – UCD

Psychiatry and psychology

Mary Cannon – RCSI

Timothy Dinan – UCC

Philip Hyland – Maynooth University

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.