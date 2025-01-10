Irish wind farms provided almost a third of Ireland’s electricity in 2024

Despite this, last year was the worst on record for the amount of wind power lost.

A report from Wind Energy Ireland, which was published today (10 January), has shown that in 2024, Irish wind farms provided nearly one-third of the island’s electricity. In surpassing 5,000 megawatts (MW) of installed onshore wind capacity, Ireland has hit a significant milestone and according to the report, reinforced the country’s position as a global leader in onshore wind.

This has brought Ireland one step closer to reaching its Climate Action Plan goals, explained Noel Cunniffe, the CEO of Wind Energy Ireland. “Our members can be proud of the role Irish wind farms played last year in supporting electricity consumers and reducing our carbon emissions.

“Ireland now has just over 5,000 MW of onshore wind energy, over halfway to the Climate Action Plan target of 9,000 MW by 2030. The more wind we can get on the electricity grid, the less we rely on imported gas and the more we can cut our carbon emissions and keep your money at home.”

Despite recent achievements however, the sector has experienced a number of challenges in relation to grid limitations, as generated power has been lost and wind farms shut down because the electricity grid isn’t strong enough. As a result, the share of electricity provided by wind power in 2024 fell by 3pc, when compared to the previous year’s figures.

This has led to the increased use of pricey, imported fossil fuels which have a negative impact on electricity bills and carbon emissions. According to Cunniffe, the Irish Government will have to prioritise strengthening the grid and focus on supporting renewable energy resource providers.

“Making the electricity grid strong enough to accommodate increasing volumes of renewable energy is essential. Building out our energy storage infrastructure is also vital so that we can save excess renewable energy for when we need it.

“The funding announced in Budget 2025 will help to reinforce the existing grid infrastructure and a commitment to continue proactively supporting EirGrid and ESB Networks, to build a much stronger grid, should be a key focus for the incoming Government.”

With figures showing that 41pc of energy provided last month was generated by wind power, it was the second strongest December on record. Cork wind farms continue to lead the way, producing more wind energy than any other county last month. This was followed by Kerry, Galway and, amid the development of a number of new wind farms, Offaly.

According to Cunniffe, “Irish people want the clean energy that wind farms provide and by growing our renewable energy sector, we can build an Ireland that is energy independent, delivering warm homes, cleaner air and one that meets the needs of our growing economy.

“The incoming Dáil and Seanad will be at the forefront of enabling our energy transition. Wind Energy Ireland is asking political parties to prioritise Irish electricity consumers who want secure, affordable power throughout 2025 and beyond.”

