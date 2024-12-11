Ireland’s energy emissions are down, but change still needed

Ireland will have to increase the rate of change to deliver on its legally binding emissions targets, according to the SEAI.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) has found that Ireland’s energy emissions have hit their lowest rate in 30 years. However, the organisation warned that changes are still necessary if Ireland wishes to ensure its climate targets.

The findings echo provisional data relating to Ireland’s emissions in 2023, which were published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) back in July.

The SEAI’s latest findings come from its Ireland 2024 report, which was published today (11 December).

According to the report, national energy-related emissions decreased by 8.3pc in 2023, reaching their lowest level in 30 years.

Ireland’s total energy demand increased by 0.8pc last year, led mainly by increased energy demand for transport (up 4.5pc). It also came from the commercial services sector (up by 6.9pc), which includes data centre demand.

Increased demand for transport energy came mainly from private car use and aviation, which accounted for 40pc and 22pc respectively.

In the residential sector, demand for energy sources such as gas, coal, peat, electricity and oil all dropped in 2023, with energy demand reaching its lowest level in 25 years.

However, at 82.7pc, the report shows that Ireland remains highly dependent on fossil fuels to satisfy its energy needs.

It should also be noted that Ireland increased its imported energy in 2023 and 2024. For example, today’s report shows Ireland’s net imported electricity accounted for 9.5pc of electricity supply last year, up from 1.1pc in 2022. “Approximately three-quarters of the reduced electricity emissions observed in 2023 can be attributed to the increased use of net-imported electricity,” the report notes.

The data also indicated concerning developments – according to the SEAI, early 2024 data suggests that residential demand for gas and heating oil increased this year, indicating that residential energy demand and emissions may go up in 2024.

In addition, it also predicts that it is likely that Ireland’s transport and electricity emissions will exceed their sectoral emission ceiling in the first carbon budget (2021-2025).

Emissions in Ireland – could a change be on the horizon?

William Walsh, the CEO of the SEAI, gave his view on the findings: “The question now is do these signals mark the start of a tipping point for critical mass action in our national energy transition?

“It’s not just the end goal of emission reductions by 2030 or 2050 that matter, but reducing our emissions each and every year, to comply with science-based carbon budgets and sectoral ceilings. These are our non-negotiables.”

Walsh also put forward an optimistic view of Ireland’s future regarding emissions: “Ireland has set a strong legal basis and significant momentum that we now must capitalise on.

“The challenge seems difficult, but we must remind ourselves of the benefits if we succeed – cleaner air, less energy poverty, enhanced energy security and a safer, habitable planet for our children.”

The findings of the latest SEAI report are insightful, especially as Ireland’s likelihood of experiencing extreme summer temperatures and heatwaves has risen due to the climate crisis, according to a Maynooth University study published in July.

It estimated that the chances of reaching a temperature of more than 34 degrees Celsius – a value not yet recorded in Ireland – changed from a 1 in 1,600-year event to a 1 in 28-year event between 1942 and 2020.

And in September, the SEAI published a report which found that Ireland’s emissions are falling too slowly to hit climate goals.

