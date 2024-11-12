We need to decarbonise 20 times faster to stay on target, PwC says

PwC highlights that the growing demand for energy continues to outpace the adoption of renewables.

Carbon intensity, a marker of clean electricity, refers to grams of carbon dioxide (CO2) released while producing a kilowatt hour of electricity. Last year, the required rate of carbon intensity reduction was 17.2pc, however, the world only achieved 1.02pc.

The data was revealed in this year’s annual PwC Net Zero Economy Index, an analysis that tracks economic growth and CO2 emissions data against the rates required to achieve targets set by the Paris Agreement.

The rate of carbon intensity reduction last year was the smallest drop since 2011 and a far cry from the year-on-year rate of decarbonisation of 20.4pc now required to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

This means that the world must now decarbonise at a rate 20 times faster than what it achieved last year.

Temperatures reaching more than 1.5 degrees Celsius is fast becoming a reality and limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius – the lowest end of the Paris Agreement’s target – would require an annual global decarbonisation rate of 6.9pc, according to the Index.

While some progress is being made, with the global renewable energy capacity hitting a record high – increasing by 14pc from 2022 to 2023 – and becoming the largest electricity source by 2025, fossil fuel consumption also increased by 1.5pc in 2023.

The growing energy demand from economies continues to outpace the adoption of renewables with additional challenges like inflation and geopolitical tensions further complicating the transition away from fossil fuels.

A separate PwC research with the World Economic Forum however found that current technology can enable the world to reduce its energy needs by around a third without reducing economic output – leading to a possible annual savings of up to $2tn.

The research found that operational improvements can save energy, along with directly working with suppliers and business partners to collectively reduce the energy impact, whilst reducing cost.

Even with lowered emissions, Ireland is off target

Echoing previous reports, the PwC Index reveals that Ireland still not on track to meet either the national or EU emissions reductions targets for 2025 or 2030.

According to the Index, Ireland reduced its carbon intensity by 2.7pc in 2023, performing better than the global average of 1pc. Similarly, the country reduced its fuel factor – or how much CO2 is emitted per unit of energy consumed – by 2.6pc, better than the 0.1pc global average. However, even that is far off the required reduction of 16.9pc.

Although, Ireland’s energy consumption for the year remained unchanged.

According to PwC, one of Ireland’s 2030 target under the EU’s Effort Sharing Regulation is to achieve a 42pc reduction in emissions by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. However, EPA projections currently show Ireland achieving only a 9pc to 25pc reduction on 2005 levels, falling significantly short of the 42pc target.

In 2023, Ireland’s emissions fell to a three-decade low, with a 6.8pc reduction compared to 2022, which PwC called a “significant milestone,” however, the professional services firm pointed out that the country’s Climate Change Council has warned that the cost of not meeting the targets could exceed €8bn.

David McGee, the PwC environmental, social and governance leader said; “The gap Ireland needs to bridge is significant and requires immediate and intensified efforts across all sectors to accelerate incremental progress into exponential change.

“Time is running out to bridge the gap between ambition and action to ensure a sustainable and resilient future for all.”

“As COP29 takes place, we urgently need an ambitious New Collective Quantified on climate finance to empower developing nations to meet their climate goals.”

Recently, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland assessed the country’s performance against the national Climate Action Plan and EU targets and found a “severe risk” of delayed achievement of the majority of the plan’s targets including for renewable electricity, biomethane, electric vehicles and building energy efficiency upgrades.

