Why public engagement makes this researcher’s work meaningful

Prof Conor Buckley discusses his biomaterials research and how community engagement can make the public feel ‘empowered’ by science.

The term ‘regeneration’ has plenty of relevance in many different scientific studies and topics. In Prof Conor Buckley’s work, regeneration means “restoring normal function to tissues that naturally have limited capacity to heal”.

Buckley says that the term goes beyond simple healing. “It’s about creating advanced materials such as injectable hydrogels and bioprinted implants with unique features and properties that help the body rebuild itself, ultimately improving patients’ quality of life,” he explains.

“This approach has broad applications, including treatments for back pain, cartilage repair, peripheral nerve injuries and wound healing – all areas in which my research team is actively engaged.”

Buckley is a professor in biomedical engineering at Trinity College Dublin as well as the director of the Trinity Centre for Biomedical Engineering. Speaking to SiliconRepublic.com, Buckley says the primary focus of his lab is to develop innovative, multifunctional biomaterials, biofabrication techniques and cell-based strategies to repair or regenerate damaged tissues.

Specifically, Buckley and his team are developing advanced biomaterials with “specialised properties” to support the “regeneration of intervertebral discs of the spine, damaged cartilage of the knee joint, injured nerves and complex skin wounds”.

In January of this year, Buckley was one of 102 researchers that received European Research Council proof-of-concept grants – each worth €150,000 – for this research.

“We design biomaterials using the same type of extracellular matrix found in native tissues, giving them a similar composition and mechanical properties to the tissues we’re aiming to regenerate; this is known as biomimetics,” he says.

“We can then make these biomaterials for use as minimally invasive injectables or can use them to 3D print implants such as nerve guidance conduits or wound-healing patches.”

According to Buckley, his lab’s work addresses a critical need – tackling degenerative conditions such as back pain, osteoarthritis (which affects 400,000 people in Ireland), nerve injuries and wound infections.

“By developing advanced biomaterials and regenerative solutions, we’re not just treating symptoms – we’re aiming to resolve the underlying damage and restore function,” he says. “The potential impact on society is significant, offering new hope to patients, reducing the economic burden of chronic pain and setting the stage for a future where such conditions can be effectively managed or even reversed.”

Community engagement

Facilitating a connection between the STEM community and the public is a core objective of Science Week, and is a practice that Buckley considers “essential”.

“It fosters connections, promotes informed decision-making and inspires future scientists and engineers.”

Speaking on Science Week specifically, Buckley says that by bridging the gap between researchers and the public, the week-long event makes his team’s work “accessible and meaningful”.

“I believe we, as researchers, have a duty and responsibility to engage with the public and share our latest research, especially as our work is largely funded by taxpayers,” he says. “When people understand the science that impacts their lives, they’re more likely to support advancements and feel empowered by science.”

Looking toward the future, Buckley has high hopes for Ireland, envisioning a “flourishing” research and funding environment where technology and science “seamlessly translates into real-world applications” that will be able to address both national and global health challenges.

“Globally, I envision a future where collaborative research emphasises sustainability, regenerative medicine and advanced healthcare solutions.”

He hopes that by 2050, advances in science and technology will enable people to live longer and healthier lives, aided by today’s emerging technologies such as AI.

“With the rise of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, I believe their integration into research will accelerate discoveries and facilitate personalised treatments for diverse global health diseases and challenges.”

