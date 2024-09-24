Spotify rolls out AI playlist tool to more countries including Ireland

The feature, which is still in beta, is available to premium users on both Android and iOS.

Starting today (24 September), Spotify premium users in Ireland, Canada, New Zealand and the US can use a new AI feature that allows users to create personalised playlists using text prompts.

This feature, which is in beta on Android and iOS devices, was initially made available in the UK and Australia earlier this year.

The AI playlist combines Spotify’s personalisation technology with generative AI and eligible users can access the feature by selecting the ‘Your Library’ tab on the bottom right corner of the screen and then by pressing the ‘+’ icon on the top right.

Users can enter in text prompts like “something for a lazy Sunday indoors” or “getting ready with the girls for a party”, which the AI will then use to curate playlists that fit the descriptions of the prompts.

Spotify said users will also be able to “revise and refine” the playlists generated by typing in further prompts with extra specifications, such as “more R&B” or “slower”.

However, the feature won’t produce results for non-music-related prompts such as current events or specific brands. The platform also said that it has “measures in place around prompts that are offensive”, advising users to “prompt responsibly”.

According to Spotify, its earlier AI roll-out in the UK and Australia was a success, with the streaming platform claiming that millions of playlists have been created so far.

In 2023, the streaming service introduced two features using OpenAI technology – a podcast translator that matches the speaker’s voice in different languages starting with Spanish, French and German, and an AI-powered DJ that suggests music and provides commentary.

Last year, the streaming platform also got a little pricier in 53 countries including Ireland, as the monthly charge for a single Spotify premium subscription rose from €9.99 a month to €10.99 a month, while the duo subscription also rose by €1 to €14.99 a month.

