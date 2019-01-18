When and where can I see the ‘super blood wolf moon’ this weekend?

Night owl stargazers will be in for a treat this weekend with the so-called ‘super blood wolf moon’ set to appear, the last for another 18 years.

The stars are set to align for stargazers this weekend with the arrival of a truly spectacular and rare event that will light up the night sky bright red.

Due to arrive on the night of Sunday, 20 January in North and South America – and the early morning of Monday, 21 January for western Europe and western Africa – the so-called ‘super blood wolf moon’ sounds impressive, because it is.

Comprised of three phenomena, the event is really the alignment of the moon, the Earth and sun into what is known as a lunar eclipse. This alignment results in the blood-red colour covering the moon.

Then, throw into that the fact that this will also be a supermoon event that typically occurs between two and five times a year, and even less so when it is a super blood moon with only about five occurring in a decade.

Where to watch online

A supermoon – or a perigee syzygy to give it its technical name – is roughly 14pc larger than its typical size in the night sky as the moon reaches the closest point it can come to Earth in its elliptic orbit. However, the closest full supermoon we will see this century is set to occur on 6 December 2052.

The final element of the super blood wolf moon tripartite is the wolf element, which simply refers to the folk tradition of a lunar event occurring in January being named a wolf moon.

For those of us in Ireland, the full moon is due to begin quite early from 3.34am to 6.51am with the blood moon to last a period of about one hour starting at 4.41am.

Of course, hoping for Irish weather to hold out in winter to let us see the phenomenon is never a safe bet, but thankfully stargazers in more reliable weather conditions will be streaming the event live online. The Virtual Telescope Project based in Rome is just one place where you can watch it all happening in near real-time.

Those who will definitely be watching online are those in most of Asia and Oceania where it will be not appear at all in the night sky.