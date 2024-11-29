UCC develops genomics education for improved cancer care

An award of nearly €430,000 will be used to support improved cancer research and care across the island of Ireland.

A researcher from University College Cork (UCC) will lead a new programme which aims to support the education of current and future healthcare providers who work with cancer patients.

Prof Josephine Hegarty from UCC’s School of Nursing and Midwifery will head the GENE-ONC education project, which has received nearly €430,000 in funding from the Health Research Board All-Island Cancer Consortium (AICC) awards.

The programme will support healthcare providers and cancer patients by integrating the study of a person’s genes, known as genomics, into routine cancer care through both undergraduate and continuing education programmes.

Genomic information and data are increasingly used to inform diagnosis and the choice of more personalised treatment strategies in the management of a cancer.

Commenting on how the programme will be implemented, Prof Hegarty explained: “In year one, we will investigate what universities and colleges are doing in terms of teaching genomics and the genomic literacy levels of educators and clinical staff.

“In year two, we will co-create a cancer genomics educational programme with all stakeholders, and pilot test the programme for educators and clinical staff in one site.”

Hegarty said that using the insights gained, the programme will be further enhanced, and in year three, the researchers will “do a before and after evaluation” of the programme across six higher education institutions across the island of Ireland.

The aim is for the finalised education programme to be made freely available to other educators.

Five projects are part of a pilot scheme which aims to stimulate cross border and transatlantic cancer research and innovation. The AICC pilot scheme is a collaborative initiative between the Health Research Board and Northern Ireland’s HSC Public Health Agency. The AICC scheme develops all-island collaborations to advance cancer care and cancer research priorities and provide opportunities to develop north-south and Ireland-US collaborations.

Prof Helen Whelton, the head of UCC’s College of Medicine and Health, said that the GENE-ONC education programme addresses “a critical need in the healthcare sector”.

“The initiative will make the subject of genomics more accessible to both students and teachers and will enhance knowledge and clinical practice.”

Prof John F Cryan, UCC’s Vice President for research and innovation, said that this research will “make a profound impact on the quality of care provided to cancer patients, ultimately improving patient outcomes and advancing the field of oncology.”

