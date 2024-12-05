Why the chips industry must remain a key focus for Ireland

The semiconductor industry continues to be a major battleground around the world, particularly with the evolution of generative AI.

Experts and industry players will gather today (5 December) in Co Meath to discuss the semiconductor industry, and the role AI will play in its growth.

The chips sector continues to grow significantly, especially with the evolution of generative AI in recent years. However, with that comes extensive challenges, from supply and demand issues to geopolitical problems.

For example, a previous overreliance on the Asian market for chip supplies left other regions such as the US and EU vulnerable to global shortages – leading both to develop their own strategies to boost the industry locally.

For the EU, this was the European Chips Act, which came into effect in September 2023 and aims to increase the EU’s share of global chip production from 10pc to at least 20pc by the end of the decade.

And with the industry growing and evolving so quickly, there are already calls to work towards a new Chips Act 2.0.

Ireland is also well placed in the semiconductor ecosystem, having had a strong chips presence for about 50 years. Today, the country still boasts an impressive arsenal in the semiconductor with major investments from the likes of Analog Devices and Intel in recent years.

Ireland is also home to strong R&D in this sector, with the Tyndall National Institute in Cork one of the research labs in Europe to share €2.5bn chips funding announced earlier this year.

Today’s event at Dunboyne Castle is hosted by Midas Ireland, an industry-led partnership consisting of multinational and indigenous companies, educational organisations, research institutions and Government agencies working to address common challenges in the semiconductor sector in Ireland.

The conference will focus on the theme of semiconductors enabling AI and will include speakers such as Intel’s Michael Langan, Analog Devices’ Jim Gibbons and Michaela Blott of AMD.

Additionally, a panel discussion about the opportunities for Ireland arising from the EU Chips Act will be chaired by Intel’s director of government affairs, Leonard Hobbs.

“The theme of this year’s event is addressing AI and in particular how it is evolving to impact all aspects of how we live, work, socialise and communicate,” Hobbs told SiliconRepublic.com.

“Core to this evolution is the development of leading-edge silicon chips, with the industry expecting to double its output in growing into a trillion-dollar industry at the start of the next decade. Ireland’s opportunity in this evolution will be explored at the event.”

