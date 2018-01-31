Formula E’s latest electric hypercar is a futuristic sight to behold

Formula E has just unveiled its next generation of futuristic hypercars, and it looks rather good.

Now four years into its existence, Formula E is planning to shake up its sport in a big way with the introduction of a new hypercar that would make any electric vehicle (EV) enthusiast rather envious.

The Spark SRT05e car is – unsurprisingly – the second iteration of the car that has taken part in 36 races with 20 drivers across 13 cities. It will be given the full unveiling treatment at this year’s Geneva International Motor Show on 6 March.

With the intention of using it for the next three seasons, starting with 2018-2019, the car is a notable improvement on the first generation with almost double the energy storage capacity and double the range.

As explained by Ars Technica, the existing 28kWh batteries developed by Williams Advanced Engineering lack the ability to produce enough high speeds for an hour-long race.

This has resulted in the need for drivers to switch cars halfway through a race, which is hardly ideal, but the new batteries in the car should overcome this, in addition to producing higher speeds.

“This car represents the future of racing,” said Formula E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag. “When we started Formula E, our goal was to break the mould and challenge the status quo, bringing a revolution to motorsport. This next-generation car represents that revolution.”

The new car is also the first to be designed by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the governing body of motorsport, having drafted in some of the sport’s leading designers.

FIA president Jean Todt said: “I’m very proud that the FIA has been at the forefront of this car’s development. It’s something new for the federation, and the project has been a huge success.”