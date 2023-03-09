Monta partners with Nevo to bring EV chargers to Irish apartments

The companies have begun installing EV chargers at two residential blocks in Dublin, with plans to install hundreds of Nevo charging points that use the Monta platform.

EV charging platform Monta has partnered with EV marketplace Nevo to bring smart charging services to Irish residential and commercial sites.

In this partnership, Nevo will use Monta’s platform to manage new charging points, and to offer users features such as queueing, reservations and scheduling. The two companies said this will give users benefits in pricing flexibility, accessibility and billing.

Nevo said it plans to install and manage hundreds more EV charging points across Ireland this year in response to a surge in demand, particularly in areas such as apartment complexes and workplaces.

The first of these new installs with the Monta platform have begun at two residential apartment blocks in Dublin.

“We are excited to roll out our joint EV platform solutions to apartment residents in Dublin and expect to see the partnership grow to service commercial sites, fleets and rentals,” said Nevo GM Derek Reilly.

Monta’s tech allows any company, organisation and public entity with available sites and space to view, manage and set up charge points for employees, guests and public EV drivers.

The charge point owners can then manage users, power usage, pricing, access and transactions through the Monta app.

The Denmark-headquartered company announced plans to expand into Ireland last year and hired Ricky Hill as its country manager, to oversee Monta’s growth here.

Last September, Monta raised €30m in a Series A funding round to expand into new markets and strengthen its position in Scandinavia, the UK and Germany.

Hill said the new partnership with Nevo will help provide equal access to prospective EV drivers in Ireland “no matter where they reside or live in the country”.

“Being a European market player, we understand the need to service different residential locations such as apartment blocks,” Hill said. “By joining forces with Nevo, Monta will be the one stop shop for EV drivers and charge point owners.

“Monta looks forward to working with Nevo in building a seamless user experience for EV drivers and stakeholders across the country.”

