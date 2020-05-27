ChatableApps launches AI-powered assistive hearing app

Backed by Mark Cuban, the start-up has created an app that uses AI to make it easier for people with hearing loss to listen to conversations in real-time.

On Wednesday (27 May), London-based ChatableApps launched an AI-powered app that assists users in hearing through their smartphones.

Backed by Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban, the start-up aims to commercialise the work of auditory neural signal processing researcher and co-founder Dr Andrew Simpson. Over the course of his career, Simpson has published more than 45 academic papers on the topics of artificial intelligence and hearing.

Simpson co-founded the company with Brendan O’Driscoll, Aidan Sliney and George Boyle, who are the team behind Spotify-acquired music discovery app Soundwave.

ChatableApps has developed what it calls a “universal hearing aid” that comes in the form of a mobile app. The app was created using neuroscience-led AI to assist people experiencing hearing loss in hearing one-to-one conversations more clearly by using a smartphone and a standard pair of earbuds.

How it works

In a statement, ChatableApps said that unlike traditional hearing aids, the company’s solution was created by “reverse engineering the brain to understand how a healthy brain should work, when listening to speech.” The company calls the resulting technique “end-to-end neural speech synthesis.”

This process involves the AI listening to the sound mixture of a conversation and repeating the voice only element in real-time.

The company said that traditional approaches attempt to label and remove sounds that listeners aren’t interested in, while ChatableApps has created a proprietary artificial intelligence called Voximity that identifies the sounds we want to hear and creates a new, identical voice which sounds the same as the original without any other background sounds.

Once users have downloaded the app, they move two sliders up or down to find their desired balance. There’s a volume boost slider that enables clear and loud voice, while the background noise slider removes background noise.

Cuban, commenting on his investment, said: “Chatable is using AI to address growing healthcare inequality by providing an affordable hearing aid app that helps with conversation.”

Giles Tongue, CEO of ChatableApps said: “Following successful preclinical trials, we have decided to launch immediately due to the urgent demand from audiologists to help people struggling because of coronavirus. With many unable to lipread due to face masks or unable to visit a hearing clinic in an emergency, our app provides a lifeline.”

Commenting on the launch of the app, Simpson said that it has been “a long road” to build this app. He added: “Putting an auditory cortex on a smartphone has been a dream for a long time.”