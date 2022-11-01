Everyangle looks ahead to US and UK growth after €2.7m funding

The Dublin-headquartered company is hiring now as it plots an international expansion of its computer vision platform for CCTV analysis.

Sure Valley Ventures, Act Venture Capital and Furthr VC have co-led a €2.7m investment in Irish start-up Everyangle. Enterprise Ireland also participated in the round.

“The level of participation by three VCs in the investment round in Everyangle underlines the strength and depth of their team, the level of sophistication of the Everyangle platform and the size of the global opportunity,” said Richard Watson, managing partner at Furthr VC, formerly known as DBIC Ventures.

“We are highly impressed by the management team and look forward to working closely with them in scaling the business,” he added.

The Dublin-headquartered start-up users computer vision and machine learning to analyse CCTV footage for events of interest.

As well as being useful for flagging theft or suspicious activity on retail sites, Everyangle pitches its platform as a way for brick-and-mortar premises to conduct the kind of customer analysis typically only afforded to online services.

It promises “high-fidelity analytics” delivering data on customer footfall, demographics, in-store journeys and sales conversion. This data can then be used in marketing and merchandising, as well as business decision-making in terms of opening hours and staff shifts.

Staff can also be alerted to large queues and live stockroom reporting can help businesses keep a better handle on inventory and prevent over-ordering.

The company targets its services at retail, hospitality and service station clients and already counts Mulberry, Peloton and Oxford Industries among its users.

“Having had a positive response from the market to date, particularly in the USA, we look forward to accelerating our sales, implementing our product roadmap and growing our team over the coming months,” said CEO David Owens, who founded the company in 2019.

Everyangle is currently seeking key hires in machine learning, data science, software engineering, product management and sales as it looks to drive expansion in the US and UK.

Isabelle O’Keeffe, partner at Sure Valley Ventures, said the company has “exciting potential” to be disruptive and scale up.

