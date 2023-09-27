Former head of Meta Ireland becomes CEO of Medihive

During his tenure as the head of Meta Ireland, Lambe oversaw employee headcount grow from 300 to 3,000.

Gareth Lambe, the former head of Meta Ireland, has been appointed as the new CEO of Irish medtech start-up Medihive.

Formerly known as WebDoctor, Medihive is an Irish healthcare software business that provides a range of software and clinical services for its clients in healthcare, pharmacy and insurance.

Before joining Medihive, Lambe was the vice-president of international business operations of Meta, where he was responsible for scaling revenue and driving the strategy and operations for the Facebook international sales teams.

As the head of Meta Ireland before that, Lambe oversaw the company’s employee headcount grow from 300 to 3,000. And before joining Meta, he was a director of PayPal Europe and part of the start–up team with Pigsback.

In his latest role as CEO of Medihive, Lambe will focus on building the team, promoting international growth and driving more research and development in the healthcare software space.

He brings with him a wealth of experience in business and leadership. Lambe has spent six years on the board of the American Chamber of Commerce, taking on the role of president in 2021. Earlier this year, he joined the board of Johnson Hana, a provider of alternative legal solutions.

Lambe said he is “delighted” to be joining Medihive at “such a pivotal time” for the business.

“Increasing accessibility to healthcare and improving the patient journey experience are two goals of Medihive – and this is a huge motivator for all of us at the company,” he said.

“Driving strategy and organisational change has been a key element of my previous roles so I am looking forward to using this experience to help Medihive and WebDoctor further expand and develop their services both domestically and globally.”

In January, Medihive was valued at €62m following an investment of €7m in a funding round led by US medtech company ResMed. Two years ago, VentureWave Capital invested €3m into the company’s WebDoctor business.

Last September, one of Medihive’s businesses called HasHealth struck a six-figure deal with one of the largest pharmacy chains in the UK, Rowlands Pharmacy, to provide an online booking system and make it easier for patients to access healthcare.

