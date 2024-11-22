Mayo-based Cytidel wins top prize at 2024 National Startup Awards

The start-up had a successful night, having also been recognised as the first place winner in the fintech category.

Cybersecurity company Cytidel has been named as the Grand Prix winner at the 2024 National Startup Awards.

Cytidel, which was founded in Castlebar, Co Mayo by Matt Conlon and Conor Flannery, is an intelligence-led vulnerability management platform that enables organisations to better manage and prioritise cyberthreats.

The ceremony was hosted by Gary Fox, the voice of Entrepreneur Experiment Podcast, who gave out awards supported by Enterprise Ireland, Microfinance Ireland, McCann Fitzgerald LLP, Dublin City Council, Microsoft, Virgin Media Business, Cronin and Co, Startup Accountant and Furthr.

Cytidel also earned a first-place position in the fintech category at last night’s ceremony (21 November) in Dublin City Hall. The National Startup Awards has crowned a variety of start-ups with its top prize over the years, including Nova Leah, Strikepay and Manna.

Commenting on the event, the National Startup Awards founder, Stephen Dillon said: “We are delighted and proud to celebrate the winners of the 2024 National Startup Awards. Over the years, we have seen some incredible companies come through this programme, which is now recognised as the leading awards event for early stage businesses in Ireland and this year was no exception.

“The National Startup Awards represents a fantastic opportunity for companies to showcase their businesses and gain valuable national and international exposure. Congratulations to Cytidel, all our winners and all that were shortlisted, it is a great achievement.”

Also speaking about the awards, Anna-Marie Turley, the department manager for entrepreneurship and HPSU operations at Enterprise Ireland said: “Enterprise Ireland is delighted to partner with the National Startup Awards, reinforcing our unwavering commitment to fostering innovative, export-focused start-ups. A key priority for Enterprise Ireland is to enhance Ireland’s profile as a premier location for starting and scaling businesses.

“The National Startup Awards offers emerging companies a valuable platform to showcase the energy and innovation driving our start-up sector. We are particularly excited that this year’s awards features a special prize recognising participants from the New Frontiers accelerator programme, highlighting the exceptional talent nurtured through this initiative.”

Here is the full list of winners from the 2024 National Startup Awards:

Early-stage Start-up

RedOrange AI

Food and Drink Start-up

Whole Supp

Tech Start-up

Optahaul

Emerge-tech Start-up

Spear

Social/Sustainable Start-up

Climeaction

Medtech Start-up

Pumpinheart

Fintech Start-up

Cytidel

Product and Manufacturing Start-up

Hibra Design

The Pitch

The Feed Ducks Initiative

AI-focused Start-up

Prodensus

E-commerce and Retail Start-up

Gigi Supplements

Grand Prix

Cytidel

