Overcast HQ raises €1.2m for AI-powered video content platform

The company said funding will be used to further grow the team, continue to invest in AI product development and expand its client footprint across the world.

Irish video content management start-up Overcast HQ has raised €1.2m from a host of angel investors to meet increasing demand for its AI-powered platform.

These include Paddy Flynn, vice-president of Maps at Google; Prof Anil Kokaram, chair of electronic engineering at Trinity College Dublin and former lead of the Media Algorithms team at YouTube; David Shackleton, who sold Openback to X (formerly Twitter); and George Kilpatrick, Overcast HQ’s chief revenue officer.

Founded by CEO Philippe Brodeur, who has previously worked at the BBC, Overcast HQ pitches itself as a video content-as-a-service company that works with some of the world biggest brands, including Diageo, Vodafone and Mediatel.

The company has recently launched a host of generative AI features for its platform that enables clients to perform tasks such as automating metadata tagging, finding content with conversational search functionality, and increasing speed to market.

Brodeur, who founded Overcast HQ in 2015, announced the funding today (4 June) and said he was grateful to the investors for “this show of faith in the company”.

“We are seeing increased demand among the world’s largest brands and broadcasters for next-generation video asset management solutions to help them leverage the assets they have to deliver output at a speed they’ve never known before,” Brodeur said.

The latest funding will be used to further grow the team, continue to invest in AI product development and expand client footprint across the world. The company is based in Dublin.

Overcast HQ also recently hired a new director of AI, James Whitebread, who has previously worked in various executive roles at companies including Hotelbeds and the Royal Opera House.

Whitebread will lead the new AI functionality and oversee the launch of new AI products in the pipeline. The company is also currently building towards a Series A funding round.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.